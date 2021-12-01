Construction of recording studio for audio and video proposed at 81st and Harvard

Most of the parking spaces would be to the east of the studios with a small strip of spaces on the north side. Access to the property would be off of 81st Street and Harvard Avenue.

Kloehr said he has met with neighborhood residents to discuss the project and that nearly everyone has been supportive of it.

“The neighbors that actually have property that connects to the 7 acres, to a person, they are in favor,” Kloehr said. “They know it is a quality building. … They are in favor because they know what this is and they are afraid something else might come in there and it wouldn’t be as nice.”

During a City Council committee meeting in November, Lakin expressed concerns about the proposed height of the structure, traffic flow and other potential problems associated with the project.

But he said Tuesday that many of those concerns were addressed during a subsequent meeting with the developer.

“The developer addressed many of the concerns through slight modifications to the plans or by explaining what was allowed by right compared to what’s proposed via the rezoning request,” Lakin said. “Much of what’s been added seems to be an improvement to what’s allowed, by right, already.”