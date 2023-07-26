Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On a day when local officials gathered to celebrate an important construction milestone for the new Gilcrease Museum, Mayor G.T. Bynum couldn’t help but think of Thomas Gilcrease.

“I think about what he could have possibly expected when he gave this collection to the citizens of Tulsa — I mean a one-of-a-kind collection,” Bynum said Thursday at a topping-out ceremony commemorating the completion of the framing of the structure.

Standing on the porch of the Thomas Gilcrease House on the grounds of the museum, Bynum praised Gilcrease for the devotion, hard work and generosity he exhibited in collecting and then donating a vast array of American art and artifacts to the community when the museum opened in 1949.

“I hope that somewhere he is proud of this generation of Tulsans for making the most of that and continuing to invest in that collection,” Bynum said.

The new Gilcrease Museum building is not expected to be completed until late 2024, followed by two years of interior work on such things as exhibit fabrication and installation. Wednesday was a day to celebrate the work done on the new museum so far and to thank those doing it.

That process began with the residents of Tulsa, Bynum said, who voted in April 2016 to provide $65 million for the project in the Vision Tulsa package.

The city’s original plan was to spend $83.6 million to renovate and expand the old museum. But the decision was later made to construct a new facility after it was determined that doing so would make more sense structurally, functionally and economically.

“You will be able to see, when this opens, what a change can happen when the citizens of Tulsa get behind an initiative and back it with all they have,” Bynum said.

Gilcrease Museum Executive Director Susan Neal thanked SmithGroup, 1 Architecture, Flintco, Gilcrease staff, city staff and everyone else involved in moving the project forward.

The museum is operated by the University of Tulsa through a contract with the city.

“If you are in the audience, it is because you personally have played a critical role not only in this museum’s history but, clearly, in its future success,” Neal said. “Gilcrease is now part of your personal legacy.”

Neal said the most important aspect of the project is that it will finally put the collection to work for the people who own it — the residents of Tulsa.

And it will make it possible “for the next generation to explore and learn the beauty and the complexity of America,” she said. “My most sincere hope is that it makes them better equipped than we have been to achieve our shared aspirations of becoming a more perfect union.”

Dave Kollmann, Flintco central region president, said the company was proud to play a role in creating such an iconic building.

“We are grateful for the trust that you have put in us to build this in a quality fashion that will last lifetimes,” Kollmann said.

Topping out, or topping off, ceremonies predate the birth of Christ and have come to signify slightly different things to different cultures. In Scandinavia, for example, a tree was placed atop the highest beam of a wooden structure to appease spirits whose environment had been disturbed.

Kollmann explained that the Gilcrease topping out ceremony had been planned for last month but was canceled due to bad weather.

“At that time, we were going to hoist a beam to signify the traditional topping out,” Kollmann said. “But today we are going to alter history and make our own mark and sign these panels.

“These panels will go up at the top of the elevator shaft on the top floor, forever becoming a fabric of a building, just as the stakeholders here at Gilcrease are a fabric of our community.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.