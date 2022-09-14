Construction bids for new Gilcrease Museum come in nearly $27 million over budget

The city has received nearly all of the construction bids for the new Gilcrease Museum building, and the numbers are significantly higher than expected.

City Engineer Paul Zachary said Tuesday that the bids came in $26.7 million over budget and that the number could end up closer to $30 million.

“Right now the projected budget we were planning on is approximately $106.2 million,” Zachary said. “And based upon our projected costs and the bids that we are receiving, we are talking about $132.9 million.”

The bids pertain only to the museum structure and adjacent amphitheater. They do not include such things as exhibits, which the city has yet to advertise for bids.

Zachary said labor, material and supply chain costs account for most of the increase and that the city is facing similar challenges in other capital improvement projects, as well.

“What we are hearing from vendors and suppliers is increased material costs — that’s raw and finished materials,” Zachary said. “When I say ‘increased material costs,’ that is everything from mechanical equipment, electrical equipment, plumbing systems, roof materials and other building materials.

“So those have gone up due to raw material costs, manufacturing costs, labor costs.”

The city hopes to reduce costs through value engineering, a process that looks for opportunities to use less-expensive materials without compromising the quality or functionality of the end product.

For example, Zachary said, terrazzo floors may have to give way to polished concrete.

Engineers and architects also will examine whether the building itself can be constructed in a more efficient manner without sacrificing the designers’ original vision.

“And then the third part is, to close the funding gap, we are going to have to get additional resources,” Zachary said.

Significant private funding has already been raised for the project. Gilcrease leadership has raised $30.8 million in private donations, and the city is providing $75.4 million, according to figures provided by the city.

Mayor G.T Bynum said the pricing challenges Gilcrease Museum is facing are similar to what the city is dealing with throughout its capital improvements program but that he’s optimistic that additional funding can be identified for the new structure “because we are only in the early fundraising stages on Gilcrease.”

“This is a once-in-a-century project, and it is something of national interest and national importance,” Bynum said.

He pledged that the city will follow through on its commitment to build a museum that is worthy of its collection.

“So, for us, as it always has been, we are going to pursue all options as it relates to funding for this project, knowing that it is one of the great collections anywhere in the world,” he said.

The University of Tulsa operates the museum under a management agreement with the city, which owns the museum.

Gilcrease Executive Director Susan Neal informed the city’s Gilcrease Museum board of the funding challenges at its meeting Tuesday.

“Although we know that gas prices are going down, none of that potential of decreases (in building material costs) is reflected yet within the bid process,” Neal said. “We will continue to raise money to make this a reality.”

The museum, which opened in 1949, was demolished earlier this year in preparation for a new approximately 91,000-square-foot structure that is now expected to open in mid- to late 2025. Officials had earlier said they hoped to have it open in late 2024.

Neal made clear Tuesday that that is not likely.

“With all good fortune, we will be able to have a building ready by the end of 2024, but what we will not have is all of the exhibits moved in. … It will be mid- or later in 2025 before we are actually open” to the public, she said.

Gilcrease Museum is renowned for its large, quality collection of art and historical artifacts from the Americas. The collection includes paintings, sculptures, photographs, manuscripts and other materials spanning from the 15th to the 20th centuries.

Tulsa voters approved $65 million to renovate and expand the museum as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package. A mayoral task force led by Bynum to oversee the project later recommended that the city instead build a new museum, citing the age and condition of the existing structure.

The cost to rebuild the museum to a world-class standard would be substantially more than building a new one, officials said at the time.

