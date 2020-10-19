 Skip to main content
Construction begins on 'Pathway to Hope' in Tulsa's Greenwood District
Construction begins on 'Pathway to Hope' in Tulsa's Greenwood District

Construction crews began mobilizing Monday for a reflective outdoor space coming to Tulsa's Greenwood District in the spring of 2021.

The "Pathway to Hope," a $5 million walkway between Elgin and Greenwood avenues, is intended to directly connect John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park to the core of Greenwood while also giving residents and visitors a chance to remember history and realize present-day healing. 

One of many projects organized by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission in anticipation of 2021, the 10-foot-wide path will be wedged between ONEOK Field and Interstate 244 and feature landscaping, lighting and a retaining wall on the north side. 

Crews closed the right lane of eastbound I-244 just west of the I-244/U.S. 75 junction Monday as construction began, and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said it will remain closed through the completion of the project. 

Lane closures on Elgin and Greenwood avenues might also be scheduled, according to a news release. 

Phil Armstrong, the commission's project director, said the retaining wall, with tree-shaded benches opposite, could display anything from art to historical displays of Greenwood pioneers like O.W. Gurley, who owned one of the first businesses on the block. 

"Walk the path, enjoy reading about the history of Greenwood," Armstrong said. "We want it to be a very immersive experience." 

But the planning hasn't been "all kumbaya," as Armstrong put it, because the commission's task of establishing trust among all people of the community is a tall one. 

Bringing stakeholders to the table, sharing designs and receiving feedback takes time, but the project is meant to bring the community together, and to fulfill that idea, everyone's voice must be heard, Armstrong said. 

"So when we are at this point," Armstrong said, referencing the beginning of construction, "We're here not because of us, but because of our community." 

The formal dedication of the pathway will occur at its completion, which Armstrong anticipated to be April 2021. 

As of Monday, about 2,000 people had contributed financially to the centennial projects, including the Greenwood Rising history center, and the support is encouraging, Armstrong said. 

However, the commission is still in need of donations. Those interested may do so at tulsa2021.org

Armstrong said a "larger than life" donor wall at Greenwood Rising will display the names of donors. Knowing this, one particularly large donor wrote him an email, explaining that the donation wasn't for their family name to be displayed, but so that their children and grandchildren will be able to visit in the future and know that their family was on the right side of history when the projects were undertaken. 

"That's what I think this is about," Armstrong said. "It really brought tears to my eyes."

Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

