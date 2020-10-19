Construction begins on 'Pathway to Hope' in Tulsa's Greenwood District

But the planning hasn't been "all kumbaya," as Armstrong put it, because the commission's task of establishing trust among all people of the community is a tall one.

Bringing stakeholders to the table, sharing designs and receiving feedback takes time, but the project is meant to bring the community together, and to fulfill that idea, everyone's voice must be heard, Armstrong said.

"So when we are at this point," Armstrong said, referencing the beginning of construction, "We're here not because of us, but because of our community."

The formal dedication of the pathway will occur at its completion, which Armstrong anticipated to be April 2021.

As of Monday, about 2,000 people had contributed financially to the centennial projects, including the Greenwood Rising history center, and the support is encouraging, Armstrong said.

However, the commission is still in need of donations. Those interested may do so at tulsa2021.org.