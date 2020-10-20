Construction begins on new Zink Dam on Arkansas River

The Arkansas River in Tulsa is on its way to becoming Zink Lake as crews began construction of the Zink Dam on Tuesday.
The project had been delayed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pending an operating plan from the city.
Matt Meyer, River Parks Authority director, said he doesn't believe the wait will affect the planned construction timeline of 28 months.
There are many steps to go for plans and operations related to the dam, and Meyer said time needed for construction will let all parties involved figure it out.
"The plan that was approved by our board yesterday is a very high-level plan," Meyer said. "We'll have the next couple years to meet with all the stakeholders."
Everyone from the Gathering Place on the future Zink Lake's eastern banks to PSO downstream, not to mention kayakers, the Tulsa Rowing Club and anglers will end up with a say in how the dam is operated.
Voters approved the new dam, which will replace the low-water dam near 29th Street on Riverside Drive, as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package.
The $48 million project will include a flume for kayaking on the east end and form Zink Lake stretching to the I-244 bridge downtown. Meyer said he is most excited about the new dam being safer than its predecessor, which can have a deadly circulation effect on the downstream side.
"I think there's been seven people drown since the early 1980s because of that roller effect," Meyer said. "The new design will be safer and allow more flexibility than we will have had."
Meyer said the tentative operating plan submitted to the corps has the city funding the dam but River Parks managing the facility, while the Corps of Engineers will have final say about water flow.
"We today don't know exactly how everything's going to work," Meyer said. "We'll just have to get used to all the moving parts."
