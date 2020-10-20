 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Construction begins on new Zink Dam on Arkansas River

Construction begins on new Zink Dam on Arkansas River

{{featured_button_text}}

The Arkansas River in Tulsa is on its way to becoming Zink Lake as crews began construction of the Zink Dam on Tuesday. 

The project had been delayed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pending an operating plan from the city.

Matt Meyer, River Parks Authority director, said he doesn't believe the wait will affect the planned construction timeline of 28 months. 

There are many steps to go for plans and operations related to the dam, and Meyer said time needed for construction will let all parties involved figure it out. 

"The plan that was approved by our board yesterday is a very high-level plan," Meyer said. "We'll have the next couple years to meet with all the stakeholders."

Everyone from the Gathering Place on the future Zink Lake's eastern banks to PSO downstream, not to mention kayakers, the Tulsa Rowing Club and anglers will end up with a say in how the dam is operated. 

Voters approved the new dam, which will replace the low-water dam near 29th Street on Riverside Drive, as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa sales tax package.

The $48 million project will include a flume for kayaking on the east end and form Zink Lake stretching to the I-244 bridge downtown. Meyer said he is most excited about the new dam being safer than its predecessor, which can have a deadly circulation effect on the downstream side.

"I think there's been seven people drown since the early 1980s because of that roller effect," Meyer said. "The new design will be safer and allow more flexibility than we will have had."

Meyer said the tentative operating plan submitted to the corps has the city funding the dam but River Parks managing the facility, while the Corps of Engineers will have final say about water flow. 

"We today don't know exactly how everything's going to work," Meyer said. "We'll just have to get used to all the moving parts." 

Video: Demolition begins on low-water dam

Throwback Tulsa: The construction of Keystone Dam hit milestone 60 years ago 

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Related to this story

Most Popular

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November
Education

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November

  • Updated

School board members originally were slated to vote on Superintendent Deborah Gist’s recommendation calling for students to return to the classroom gradually through a hybrid learning model for the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year. But after several hours of discussion, most — if not all — rejected the idea of replacing distance learning with a hybrid model.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News