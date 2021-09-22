Consideration of City Council redistricting options to begin

The City of Tulsa Election District Commission has released five City Council redistricting options and is planning to hold four public meetings for residents to review the plans and provide comment.

The first meeting is tentatively set for 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Martin Regional Library, 2601 S. Garnett Road.

Election district boundaries on the federal, state and local level are redrawn every 10 years after the U.S. Census Bureau conducts its constitutionally mandated population count.

The city has nine council districts. Using 2020 census data, the Election District Commission is charged with ensuring that each of the districts is a consistent, compact area, and that districts are as equal in population as possible.

The city’s population in 2010 was 391,906, putting the ideal City Council district population at 43,545. The city’s 2020 population — allowing for recently annexed land — is 413,120. That means the Election District Commission is shooting to create districts that are as close to 45,902 as possible.

City Council election district boundaries are required to conform with precinct boundaries. The deviation between the highest populated district and the lowest populated district must be within 10%.