OKLAHOMA CITY — Several Republican lawmakers, faith leaders and a former chairman of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board are calling for a moratorium on executions.

Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, said he doesn't want to abolish the death penalty, he simply wants to pause lethal injections until the process can be reformed to prevent the possibility that an innocent person is put to death.

McDugle is seeking the moratorium as the May 18 execution of Richard Glossip nears. McDugle has been one of the most vocal advocates for Glossip, who claims he is innocent.

Glossip is set to be executed for the 1997 beating death of his boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese. But Glossip's attorneys allege he was set up by a motel maintenance man who they argue killed Van Treese during a botched robbery and shifted the blame to Glossip to avoid getting the death penalty himself. Attorney General Gentner Drummond recently appointed an independent counsel to review the case.

"Oklahoma has had over 120 executions since 1976. Out of those, we've had 10 that were exonerated after they went through the full process because of DNA," McDugle said, citing figures from the Death Penalty Information Center. "Personally, I believe that we have one more person that's still on death row, at least one, that is innocent."

McDugle and others who have expressed concerns about Oklahoma's lethal injection process want the state to implement recommendations from the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission before resuming executions.

In a Wednesday news conference, McDugle said Gov. Kevin Stitt or the Oklahoma Legislature could issue a moratorium on executions. He said it's unlikely the Legislature would take action this year.

McDugle and former Pardon and Parole Board Chairman Adam Luck also expressed doubts about the fairness of the clemency process for death-row inmates.

About 78% of Oklahomans support pausing executions, said Demetrius Minor, national director for Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty. That figure comes from a poll the group commissioned in January. More than half of those polled said they prefer inmates be sentenced to life in prison instead of being handed a death sentence, Minor said.

In August, the Oklahoma chapter of the group called for a moratorium on executions.

Reps. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, and Preston Stinson, R-Edmond, and several faith leaders were also present at the news conference.

