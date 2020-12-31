Congregation B'nai Emunah volunteers bake, deliver cookies to first responders, essential workers

A volunteer initiative to lift community spirits with cookies and other home-baked items kicked into a higher gear over the holidays.
A special project of Congregation B’nai Emunah, the effort actually started several months back, with cookies being baked and delivered twice a week to essential workers and first-responders across the city, as well as to nonprofits and social service agencies.
“But for the last two weeks, we’ve been doing it every day,” said Simon Lowen, program director at the synagogue.
It’s worked out to around 250 baked items each day, boxed up and delivered to different sites, he said.
Lowen said the synagogue does a big cookie bake and delivery every Christmas Eve. “So basically we’ve taken that effort and spread it out over two weeks.”
The longer-term project, which started about six months ago, made deliveries every Tuesday and Thursday.
Since the beginning, and including the recent holiday push, deliveries have been made to more than 150 locations across the city, including Tulsa Public Schools sites; all Tulsa police and fire locations; various Ascension St. John, Saint Francis and Hillcrest medical facilities; Tulsa Boys Home; Youth Services of Tulsa; and the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center, to name just a few.
Lowen said around 40 volunteers have been involved, including 13 bakers.
COVID-19 safety precautions have been observed through all steps of the process, he said, with most deliveries dropped off at the recipient’s front door.
Brigid Kelley, synagogue staff member, has made many of the deliveries, in addition to preparing the boxes and labels.
She enjoys the reactions she gets.
“Everywhere I go it’s so fun. They’ll say ‘wow, are these fresh?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah — and they are for you.’”
“It’s really made me feel like I’m doing my part and helping people feel better, loved and cared for,” Kelley added. “I love helping people and seeing them smile.”
Lowen said the feedback from volunteers has also been positive.
“They’ve said it’s been so meaningful and that they are grateful to be a part of it and are happy that we’re doing this work,” he said.
“They feel like they’re a part of a greater effort, which is a really important thing during a pandemic.”
“We are extremely proud of all of our congregants involved,” he said.
Organizers said they don’t know yet how long they’ll keep baking and delivering.
“I think it’ll just depend on how long we’re needed to help the frontline workers and others feel special and cared about,” Kelley said.
