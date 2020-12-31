Congregation B'nai Emunah volunteers bake, deliver cookies to first responders, essential workers

Lowen said around 40 volunteers have been involved, including 13 bakers.

COVID-19 safety precautions have been observed through all steps of the process, he said, with most deliveries dropped off at the recipient’s front door.

Brigid Kelley, synagogue staff member, has made many of the deliveries, in addition to preparing the boxes and labels.

She enjoys the reactions she gets.

“Everywhere I go it’s so fun. They’ll say ‘wow, are these fresh?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah — and they are for you.’”

“It’s really made me feel like I’m doing my part and helping people feel better, loved and cared for,” Kelley added. “I love helping people and seeing them smile.”

Lowen said the feedback from volunteers has also been positive.

“They’ve said it’s been so meaningful and that they are grateful to be a part of it and are happy that we’re doing this work,” he said.

“They feel like they’re a part of a greater effort, which is a really important thing during a pandemic.”

“We are extremely proud of all of our congregants involved,” he said.