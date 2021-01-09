Coney Island Hot Weiner Shop gets assist from the Barstool Fund

A staple of Tulsa food got a helping hand from a national campaign to provide small businesses relief in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coney Island Hot Weiner Shop is the latest business to get help from The Barstool Fund, set up by Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy. The fund has raised more than $21 million for small businesses as of Saturday afternoon.

In a video tweeted from Portnoy's Twitter on Saturday afternoon, Portnoy spoke to Vicki Economou, the restaurant's operations manager and the great-granddaughter in law of Christ Economou, who founded the shop in 1926.

"We want to help," Portnoy said in the video. "... It's kind of exactly why we started the Barstool Fund, businesses like you that have been around forever as part of this country. It wouldn't be the same without it.

"We want to make sure anything you need to get through the pandemic to get to the other side, we want to be there for you."