Comprehensive breast health center opens at Ascension St. John Medical Center

The Mary K. Chapman Comprehensive Breast Center’s grand opening took place Thursday evening, marking a step forward in northeastern Oklahomans’ access to breast cancer prevention, early detection, treatments and more.

There are five stages of breast care, which necessitate different specialists who typically work out of different buildings, the event speakers explained. This means patients often travel across town, from building to building, to receive all the aspects of care they need. The additional appointments and runaround take more time and can create undue stress on the patient, the speakers said.

The Mary K. Chapman Comprehensive Breast Center condenses all of that — the aspects, stages and specialists — onto one floor of one building. Patients can receive mammograms, other imaging, therapies and surgeries all within a few steps.

The center also allows the specialists to communicate with one another directly about a patient’s case, avoiding phone calls and scheduling conflicts.

Breast surgeon Dr. Laurie Flynn is excited to have her office under the same roof as her fellow specialists, especially now.

“This year we are seeing so many more cancers diagnosed because women did not get their mammogram during the pandemic,” Flynn said.