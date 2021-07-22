Comprehensive breast health center opens at Ascension St. John Medical Center

The Mary K. Chapman Comprehensive Breast Center’s grand opening took place Thursday evening, marking a step forward in northeastern Oklahomans’ access to breast cancer prevention, early detection, treatments and more.
There are five stages of breast care, which necessitate different specialists who typically work out of different buildings, the event speakers explained. This means patients often travel across town, from building to building, to receive all the aspects of care they need. The additional appointments and runaround take more time and can create undue stress on the patient, the speakers said.
The Mary K. Chapman Comprehensive Breast Center condenses all of that — the aspects, stages and specialists — onto one floor of one building. Patients can receive mammograms, other imaging, therapies and surgeries all within a few steps.
The center also allows the specialists to communicate with one another directly about a patient’s case, avoiding phone calls and scheduling conflicts.
Breast surgeon Dr. Laurie Flynn is excited to have her office under the same roof as her fellow specialists, especially now.
“This year we are seeing so many more cancers diagnosed because women did not get their mammogram during the pandemic,” Flynn said.
One in eight women in the United States is diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Flynn explained that many women declined their mammogram appointment this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning less screening took place and cancer deaths are expected to increase down the road.
She emphasized the necessity of early detection and risk assessment.
“We can perform genetic testing to find out if people’s (breast cancer) risk is high, and then we can create a ‘previvor,’” Flynn said. “Women who had an 80% chance of developing breast cancer, … we can reduce that risk to 3%.”
Ascension St. John Medical Center and the Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute came together to create the center with the help of their donors. The ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday evening symbolized not only a step forward in health care but the ultimate fruition of a plan that has been years in the making.
“It’s truly something this area of Oklahoma needed,” said Dr. Andra Nuzum-Keim, a radiologist in the Breast Center. “The center is beautiful, and I hope it makes people feel at ease.”
The center will be housed on the fifth floor of the Chapman Building within the Ascension St. John Medical Center complex. Patients can begin scheduling appointments as of Friday.