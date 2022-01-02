Completing 6,000-mile 'Great Loop' in a pontoon a life-changing experience for Tulsan

About 150 boaters start the Great Loop each year, but less than 10% ever complete it, he said. And of those who do, it’s usually in boats designed for long-distance cruising.

Fewer than five have done it in a pontoon, which is smaller and more vulnerable to weather, Meyers said.

It was the story of one of them, he added, that inspired him to try.

“He was a retired Marine, and I heard about it and it kind of motivated me. Also the speed (of a pontoon) was appealing — I was able to do 150 to 200 miles a day,” he said.

“Which was important because my goal was to get this done and still keep my job,” laughed Meyers, a dermatologist who has his own surgical practice.

The Great Loop route includes the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Chesapeake Bay, the New York State Canals, the Great Lakes, the Mississippi and a number of inland rivers, and the Gulf of Mexico.

“You just get a boat and choose a spot to start,” Meyers said. “If you travel the entire route back to where you began — ‘crossing your wake,’ as we say it — we call that ‘completing the Loop.’ And that’s something special.”