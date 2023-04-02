OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday said a company had applied for a nearly $700 million economic development package lawmakers put together earlier this year.

The state is attempting to lure a major manufacturing plant to the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

During a press availability event, Stitt was asked if Panasonic was coming to Oklahoma.

“We are not using company names, but Project Ocean, there was a company that applied for the LEAD Act,” Stitt said. “We are still in talks with them.”

The deadline to apply for incentives in the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development Act, dubbed LEAD, is April 15.

The funds would be returned to the state’s general revenue fund if a business doesn’t make a commitment by April 15.

Officials have used the code name Project Ocean for Panasonic, which earlier chose to build its $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto, Kansas.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen, which also was considering Oklahoma, chose to build its battery plant in Canada.

The governor said a company is looking at the site and development costs.

“The great news is Oklahoma is the right spot to be,” Stitt said. “People are recognizing that. We are really close to making another couple of good announcements.”

The company would have to create 3,500 jobs within four years among other things to be eligible for the LEAD Act incentives.