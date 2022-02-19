Community unites to support beloved peddler of roses who was hospitalized after altercation

The midtown Tulsa community is coming together to show their love for a well-known local personality whose granddaughter said was hurt in an alleged assault Wednesday night.

Kenneth "Maddog" Penn, renowned for selling roses, was hospitalized after an altercation Wednesday night, Raniesha Penn said in a Facebook post.

Told her grandfather had a serious injury but would be OK, she started a crowdfunding campaign for Maddog. In less than two days, after a goal of $5,000, enough donations had flooded in to surpass $25,000.

"He goes out every single day to sell roses because that’s the only way he is able to make money to take care of him & his wife," Raniesha Penn said. "He is the most loving person in the world."

As well as the donations, several people shared their love for the icon on the fundraising site.