Community unites to support beloved peddler of roses who was hospitalized after altercation

The midtown Tulsa community is coming together to show their love for a well-known local personality whose granddaughter said was hurt in an alleged assault Wednesday night.
Kenneth "Maddog" Penn, renowned for selling roses, was hospitalized after an altercation Wednesday night, Raniesha Penn said in a Facebook post.
Told her grandfather had a serious injury but would be OK, she started a crowdfunding campaign for Maddog. In less than two days, after a goal of $5,000, enough donations had flooded in to surpass $25,000.
"He goes out every single day to sell roses because that’s the only way he is able to make money to take care of him & his wife," Raniesha Penn said. "He is the most loving person in the world."
As well as the donations, several people shared their love for the icon on the fundraising site.
"He's a part of tapestry that is Tulsa Midtown," Ramsey Oklah said. "We support our own."
Many people also said Maddog — with the catch phrase "Buy your lady a rose?" — always put smiles on their faces.
Even local businesses are joining in the support.
The Pearl Beach Brew Pub in the Pearl District said on Facebook for the rest of the month, they are donating a dollar of every purchase of Maddog's namesake drink, the Maddog Stout, to help with his bills.
"Mad Dog is special in our hearts,' the Pub's post stated. "We figured the least we could do for the big guy was drink a beer in his honor, and put aside a little coin to lighten the load of his medical bills."
