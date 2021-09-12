Community supports firefighter battling COVID: From 'picture of health' to 'just trying to breathe'

Josh Whitekiller was intent on seeing his girls in the Rooster Days Festival Parade.
It had been 10 days since the Broken Arrow father and firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, and though he had been battling the virus from home, he figured the least he could do was pull up his truck along the route to support his young children.
“His wife found him with his head on the steering wheel just trying to breathe,” Billy Wilkinson said.
Whitekiller drove himself to the hospital that day and has been in an intensive care unit on specialized oxygen ever since, said Wilkinson, Whitekiller’s uncle and a fellow firefighter paramedic.
The 33-year-old was the “picture of health” when he contracted the virus — likely on the job, his uncle said — but from his positive test Aug. 26 on, his condition worsened every day.
Wilkinson spoke with the Tulsa World on Friday in between his travels to the department’s fire stations trying to collect signatures on posters from firefighters on each shift to hang in Whitekiller’s room.
“For him to be bedridden I know it’s hard on him,” Wilkinson said. “We’re trying to lift his spirits, just to let him know that all of his brothers are thinking of him and praying for him.
“I think he already knows that, but this is just visual confirmation.”
What Whitekiller can’t see for himself just yet is how the Broken Arrow community has stepped up in a “phenomenal” way to wrap its arms around his family. His mother is staying with his wife and the girls, fellow firefighters have taken on yard work around his house, a meal train has his family covered through the next week and a GoFundMe page has raised more than $15,000 to cover medical expenses and any lost wages from his second job in construction and remodeling.
“The money was a big stress until that was all established,” Wilkinson said of the family’s worries. “Mainly now I think they miss him terribly.”
Complete isolation has taken its toll emotionally and psychologically on Whitekiller, Wilkinson said. His only connection to his wife and daughters is his cell phone, and for a while, he could only listen to his wife’s voice on speaker phone or risk dropping his oxygen saturation to speak.
In recent days, he’s shown slight improvement for a change; enough to stretch his muscles out of bed or speak a bit on the phone, Wilkinson said.
“The fact that he’s not as dependent on oxygen is super promising, but double pneumonia doesn’t just go away overnight,” Wilkinson said, adding that some other tests doctors are monitoring are still a little off.
“He’s putting up a good fight.”