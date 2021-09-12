Community supports firefighter battling COVID: From 'picture of health' to 'just trying to breathe'

Josh Whitekiller was intent on seeing his girls in the Rooster Days Festival Parade.

It had been 10 days since the Broken Arrow father and firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, and though he had been battling the virus from home, he figured the least he could do was pull up his truck along the route to support his young children.

“His wife found him with his head on the steering wheel just trying to breathe,” Billy Wilkinson said.

Whitekiller drove himself to the hospital that day and has been in an intensive care unit on specialized oxygen ever since, said Wilkinson, Whitekiller’s uncle and a fellow firefighter paramedic.

The 33-year-old was the “picture of health” when he contracted the virus — likely on the job, his uncle said — but from his positive test Aug. 26 on, his condition worsened every day.

Wilkinson spoke with the Tulsa World on Friday in between his travels to the department’s fire stations trying to collect signatures on posters from firefighters on each shift to hang in Whitekiller’s room.

“For him to be bedridden I know it’s hard on him,” Wilkinson said. “We’re trying to lift his spirits, just to let him know that all of his brothers are thinking of him and praying for him.