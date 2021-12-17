Community members turn out to oppose Bell's Amusement Park development in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW — Not long after Bell's Amusement Park owners announced a return to business — this time in Broken Arrow — a group of homeowners near the planned site met in private Friday night at Nienhuis Park Community Center to discuss their opposition to the park.
No official group is listed as the hosting organization, according to community center staff who confirmed that the reservation was made several weeks ago, and the city of Broken Arrow said it has no involvement with the group and that city officials were not invited to Friday’s meeting.
Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon told city residents in an email that the organizers of the meeting planned to bring a petition of opposition to the City Council in January.
Signs posted on the door of the meeting room said the meeting was a “privately-funded meeting only for homeowners in communities directly affected by Bells PUD and opposed” and “no photos or audio recording allowed in meeting.”
Journalists from the Tulsa World were the only members of the media present to be refused entry to the meeting. KOKI was originally refused entry, as well, but its personnel later were allowed to join those from KTUL and KJRH, who were allowed to attend the meeting from the beginning.
No official reason for the exclusion was given to the Tulsa World by the organizers.
Spurgeon, in acknowledging the pushback on the project, has reminded residents that there would be opportunities to weigh in.
He said in his email that he looks forward to meeting with the community meeting organizers in the future so they can work together to benefit all Broken Arrow residents.
“In closing, during my State of the City address earlier this month, I talked about the need to continue to think big and bold, work together, and find ways that benefit our citizens and businesses,” Spurgeon said.
“I look forward to hearing from the organizers about the Community Meeting in the days ahead so that we can work together in a way that benefits us all as we continue to build on our high quality of life in the greatest city in the greatest country.”
Spurgeon said the city is researching consulting firms that are experienced with amusement park projects and will research economic impact, infrastructure needs and public safety concerns.
Nearly 350 people had signed an online petition in opposition to the project by Friday night. The petition can be found at bit.ly/bellsbapetition.