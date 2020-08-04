The chairman of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce said the mayor's office mischaracterized the organization's position when it claimed in a news release neither property owners nor the Chamber wanted the Black Lives Matter street mural to remain.
Freeman Culver said the city gave him and property owners on Greenwood Avenue the option of removing the mural or taking ownership of the street, something he said was well outside the Chamber's financial ability. He said the city is trying to split the community over the painting's presence.
"This is something that the mayor of Tulsa is using to divide the Black community," Culver said. "And I say no to that. Because the Black community is not a monolithic community. We think differently.
"But I'm going to tell you one thing, this Black community, we all love Greenwood. And we love what it stands for, and it stands for resiliency. There's no more resilient people than Black people."
Culver and other community members decried moves by the city and Mayor G.T. Bynum in their handling of the mural at the news conference. The criticism stems from a news release sent Monday afternoon in which the city claimed the property owner, merchant and tenant organization "did not want the mural to remain."
Culver said the Greenwood Chamber is committed to its campaign to restore the street's buildings, making it a difficult if not impossible proposition to take on the burden of street maintenance, as well. But Culver said it's been a struggle to get other improvements from the city, including the street that now bears the mural.
"I've been in leadership almost three years, and I've been trying to get help from the city to help trim our trees, to work on our sidewalks, to resurface our street, and we haven't gotten any help," Culver said. "We had to use our resources, little things, to trim our trees. We had to use our resources to work on ADA-compliant streets."
C.J. Neal, president of the Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society, said he and others wanted to voice “unanimous support” for the mural at Tuesday's news conference. He said the city's actions amounted to a "political flip-flop" and were "an act of political cowardice that should not and cannot stand."
"We’re willing to stand with the community members that have said they want the mural here," Neal said. "We’re willing to stand with the businesses that we were lied to yesterday and told they said they wanted it removed.
"But every individual that I’ve gone to and I’ve talked to have said not only do they not want it removed, but they believe in the message it represents."
Neal went on to say he doesn't want to see the city continue to use Greenwood as a "political pawn," referring to the street as "holy ground."
"Come with facts, Mr. Mayor," Neal said. "Come with facts, those that say they represent this area, but just want to use it when it's of political convenience to them. You come here and you say what is actually true. The people in this area want it, our organization wants it, and we're going to continue to stand and make sure it stays here."
Culver explained that he received an email from the Downtown Coordinating Council on Thursday that Greenwood Avenue would be closed at 7 a.m. Monday. He said he alerted business owners on the street because he expected the closure was to remove the mural after the city attorney's office and city councilors came to a decision Wednesday.
Tiffany Crutcher, founder of the Terence Crutcher Foundation, organized an effort to put mock tombstones in protest on the mural Monday morning in an attempt to stop its removal. City crews never showed to remove the paint, and city spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said later that morning the mayor's office halted removal plans the previous week.
The news release that followed Monday afternoon stated after discussions with stakeholders, plans to remove the mural would proceed "when such action can be scheduled."
Black Lives Matter street murals appeared in cities nationwide amid protests after the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. According to Tulsa World research, Tulsa would be the largest and only the second city to take action to remove the mural.
The first was Redwood City, California, a Bay Area city in San Mateo County with a population of 85,000. The San Mateo Daily Journal reported July 17 the city ordered the mural removed, citing code violations and threatened legal action from a lawyer who wanted to similarly paint "MAGA 2020" but was denied by city officials.
State Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said the community is tired of how the city has handled the mural. Goodwin said Bynum "passed the buck" to the business owners, and they "will not stand for the nonsense."
"This started with the mayor and the City Council saying this was a legal issue," Goodwin said, "that there were ordinances in place that would forbid this mural from being here. ... And how do you go from talking about an ordinance and laws to then saying you reached out to the business folks on this block and that they told you they did not want this mural here, which we've found out to be a lie.
"The bottom line is this: We are not to be played with. We are not to be toyed with. This is sacred ground."
Before Tuesday's news conference, a woman set up a tent to camp out on Greenwood Avenue's centerline on the mural. Neal said she told him she planned to camp there to take a stand if the city came to remove it, but she was seen packing up the tent by the news conference's conclusion.
The Rev. Robert Turner, pastor at Vernon AME Church up the block from the mural, said the woman is an example of "someone who cares deeply about Black lives, but happens to be white."
"This should show the world once more that our leadership is out of touch with our citizens," Turner said. "For those who don't want this mural, I haven't seen one person come to Greenwood saying take this mural down. Where are they?
"Mr. Mayor, stop hiding behind rhetoric, and if there's somebody against this mural, tell them to show up to Greenwood. Tell them to show up to Greenwood and try to tell us to remove it."
Neal said the situation calls for Tulsans to stand up.
"John Lewis, the words I kept hearing all throughout his memorial service was, 'Get in good trouble,'" Neal said. "The city of Tulsa, it's time to get in some good trouble. This is a good cause.
"And I say that to say also, that we need to make sure that that includes holding those that lie and hold public office accountable for the things they say that are inaccurate."
Tulsa World Researcher Hilary Pittman contributed to this report.