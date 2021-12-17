Community meeting tonight to discuss Bell's Amusement Park return to Broken Arrow

Not long after Bell's Amusement Park owners announced a return to Broken Arrow, a group of homeowners reserved meeting space at a local community center to discuss the plans in a public forum.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Nienhuis Park Community Center, 3201 N. Ninth Street in Broken Arrow. No official group is listed as the hosting organization, according to community center staff who confirmed the reservation was made several weeks ago.
On Nov. 4, the Bell family gathered with city officials on the land at Kenosha (71st) Street near the Creek Turnpike to announce the project. Plans still need to be approved and permitted by the city of Broken Arrow, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers could have a say in things because of the stream running through the 102-acre property.
Nearly 350 people have signed an online petition in opposition to the project. Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon, in acknowledging the pushback on the project, has reminded residents there would be opportunities to weigh in.
No financial incentives have yet been provided to the Bell family for the project by the city of Broken Arrow.
“The city will evaluate any future requests for economic incentives from Bell’s investors just as we would with any other economic development project, namely by considering the project’s economic benefits to the community, including job creation, sales tax generation and increase to tourism,” Spurgeon said previously.
