Four community conversations have been scheduled to discuss how the city can make amends for the harm caused by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The meetings mark the kickoff of a nine-to-12 month process called Beyond Apology designed to examine what the city can do in terms of reparations or other forms of repair for those affected by the massacre.

The first meeting will be held from 5-8 p.m. April 11 at the 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th Street. The other meetings will be on April 13, May 30, and June 13.

Thousands of Black residents in the historic Greenwood District — home to Black Wall Street — were displaced in the massacre of May 31-June 1, 1921, and at least 37 people were killed. The actual number of deaths is widely believed to be much higher.

Officials have said previously that the process is intended to be inclusive but also provide a safe space for those affected by the massacre to share their views on what reparations and repair should look like.

The announcement of the community conversations comes nearly two years after the City Council and Mayor G.T. Bynum approved a resolution in June 2021 apologizing for the city’s role in the massacre.

The nonbinding document also included a commitment by city councilors and the mayor to make “tangible amends” for the violence and to establish within six months a community-led process to evaluate the “recommendations for reconciliation” made by the state’s 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission more than two decades ago.

In March 2022, the City Council voted 7-2 to approve a separate resolution supporting a framework for the community-led process developed by Hill Strategies LLC and World Won Development Inc. The resolution does not obligate the city to anything, nor is the city paying to administer the engagement process.

It does include a call for a review of the recommendations made by the 1921 Race Riot Commission.

They included, in rank order: payments to living survivors; payments to descendants of those who had property damage during the violence; a scholarship fund; business tax incentives for the Greenwood District; and a memorial.

Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, the city’s only African American councilor, was among the councilors who sponsored the resolution.

The official name of the process is “Beyond Apology: A Collective Action Toward Repair for the Tulsa Race Massacre."

As originally proposed, Beyond Apology included four phases: communal education and listening sessions; City Council working group research and recommendations; community feedback and prioritization; and a City Council working group report and recommendations.

Here is a complete list of the Beyond Apology community conversation dates. Each will be held from 5-8 p.m.

• April 11, 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. North

• April 13, TCC Southeast Campus, 10300 E. 81st St.

• May 30, 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. North

• June 13, Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.

To RSVP for a session, go to www.eventcreate.com/e/beyondapology.