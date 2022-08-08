 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community leader and husband's death ruled a murder-suicide, Bixby police say

The Bixby Police Department has classified the deaths of Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, as a murder and suicide.

Police said the woman was shot and killed by her husband on July 6.

“Evidence at the scene, as well as digital evidence and home security video show that Martin Everett Smith shot and killed Sherry Gamble Smith during a domestic argument at their Bixby home,” a Bixby Police Department news release says.

“Evidence and interviews confirm that the couple had been involved in an on-going domestic problem that began several days before the incident.”

According to police, the couple had been involved in a domestic problem that began several days before the shootings, and Smith had sat alone in the garage most of the night.

On the morning of July 6, “security video shows Smith removing a pistol from the garage, placing it in his waistband and entering the home. Shortly thereafter, Smith placed a phone call to an out-of-state family member prior to killing Sherry Gamble Smith before turning the gun on himself,” the press release says.

Gamble Smith died at the scene. Smith died later that day at a Tulsa hospital, police said.

Smith was a Postal Service employee, and Gamble Smith was the president of the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

070722-tul-nws-gamblesmith-sherry

Gamble Smith

 Tulsa World file

Tulsa school approves tribe's offering of Kiowa classes

