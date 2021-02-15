Community kicks in $1.5 million to help shelter homeless during frigid conditions

Tulsans have raised a remarkable $1.5 million since Friday to bring the homeless from the frigid cold into the warmth and safety of hotel rooms.
But outside the windows of his local art gallery, Royce Myers watched all last week as one man in desperate need of that kind of help turned away outreach crews offering shelter time and time again.
“They could not take his dog in the shelters. They asked, and he said ‘no,’ and those people have no choice but to move on,“ Myers said.
As the hours ticked away on Friday, he decided he couldn’t just lock up shop and head home once more.
“He was on the porch of an abandoned house, sleeping on concrete with a piece of cardboard under him and it was wet,” Myers said.
He knew question marks hadn’t persuaded this cold stranger, so he took another tactic.
“I said ‘You are going to die here tonight and who will take care of your little dog then?’” Myers said. “That changed everything. He started crying, so I said, 'You have to come with me. I will put you in a safe place tonight where you can keep your dog with you.”
The homeless man was familiar with a local motel, so Royce put him in his car and drove him across town to the place he knew. Afterward, Myers took to social media, asking friends and relatives to call the motel and pay for additional nights.
So far, the man’s room is paid up through next weekend, when outdoor temperatures are expected to return to safe levels.
On Monday, Myers returned to the motel so he and his wife could deliver some supplies to the man, whose name they learned is Billy McGee, and to his little chihuahua, Shucky Ducky, the same as the stage name of McGee’s favorite comedian.
They were struck by the profound change in McGee.
“He’s not the same man that was on that porch. I thought he had a speech impediment or that he was sick. Now, I think he was already suffering from exposure at that point,” Myers said. “He said the first thing he did was give that little dog a warm bath. He is so happy. It’s not a fine hotel, but he considers it the Ritz Carlton.”
“I don’t even know these people — he didn’t know me. But now, we’re friends. He’s a good man,” McGee said by telephone from the motel on Monday afternoon.
McGee, a Tulsa native, said he’s been homeless since shortly after his wife died and he was evicted, and Shucky Ducky is literally all he has left. Because people have tried to steal the dog from him before, he would never trust another soul with her care.
“I said you took my wife, you can’t take my dog,” he said, beginning to cry. “My dog is priceless!”
That shifted his focus back to fawning over the tiny black and white pup.
“She has a little tuxedo suit. And she could sing — listen to this!“ he exclaimed, before telling Shucky Ducky “I love you, I love you“ until she responded with loving little howls to mimic the sound of his words to her.
Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, which coordinates local efforts to provide shelter, housing and service to the homeless, said stories like this have been playing out all over the area since weather forecasts grew dire late last week.
“The stories of neighbors helping neighbors are amazing,” Gligo said. “We have put almost 400 people in hotels in the past 72 hours and we’ve raised almost $1.5 million since Friday to pay for them. We think there are less than 20 unsheltered folks in all of Tulsa County at this point — we have never had so many people experiencing unsheltered homelessness indoors.”
Housing Solutions is still taking donations through their Facebook page because outreach organizations like hers see this moment as an opportunity to try and improve the situations of these homeless individuals for the long term.
“We’re all pretty tired — we’ve been going nonstop for days. It’s such a powerful reminder of the level of exhaustion people experience when they’re unsheltered homeless because of the conditions and the dangers they face,” Gligo said. “Just think about how good we all feel when we get that refreshed kind of sleep. It’s amazing to watch our community see that in action."
After giving folks a chance to rest and recuperate, case managers and housing navigators will head into the hotels and motels offering temporary shelter and try to connect homeless there with services and apartments.
Royce knows full-well the risks involved with what he did and said he knows it wouldn’t be the right choice in all cases — but this week’s dangerous deep freeze and snowstorms left him no choice but to try to help.
“We don’t need heroes, we just need people who pay attention and who don’t turn away every time,” he said. “I’m so excited for the people who stepped forward and gave this man another night of being safe and being warm.
“He’s fallen on hard times. We’ve all got to know how often mental health is involved — it’s not all their fault, they’re not all a drug addict or a dangerous person.”
