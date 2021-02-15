Community kicks in $1.5 million to help shelter homeless during frigid conditions

So far, the man’s room is paid up through next weekend, when outdoor temperatures are expected to return to safe levels.

On Monday, Myers returned to the motel so he and his wife could deliver some supplies to the man, whose name they learned is Billy McGee, and to his little chihuahua, Shucky Ducky, the same as the stage name of McGee’s favorite comedian.

They were struck by the profound change in McGee.

“He’s not the same man that was on that porch. I thought he had a speech impediment or that he was sick. Now, I think he was already suffering from exposure at that point,” Myers said. “He said the first thing he did was give that little dog a warm bath. He is so happy. It’s not a fine hotel, but he considers it the Ritz Carlton.”

“I don’t even know these people — he didn’t know me. But now, we’re friends. He’s a good man,” McGee said by telephone from the motel on Monday afternoon.

McGee, a Tulsa native, said he’s been homeless since shortly after his wife died and he was evicted, and Shucky Ducky is literally all he has left. Because people have tried to steal the dog from him before, he would never trust another soul with her care.