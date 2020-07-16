The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will reopen Thursday after being closed for sanitizing Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
“A staff member at the Food Bank reported a positive test to COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 14. The employee is maintaining quarantine,” the nonprofit said in an email Wednesday.
The person who tested positive reportedly was not in close contact with many other agency staff or volunteers, but cleaning was done as a precaution.
“At this time, the limited other individuals who have had contact with the tested employee have been alerted, are now under quarantine, and undergoing testing,” a statement says.
The Food Bank’s partner agencies — primarily food pantries across the region — were notified of how Wednesday’s closure would affect their food pick-ups and deliveries.