The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is closed Wednesday after someone who tested positive for COVID-19 was in the facility recently.
"A staff member at the Food Bank reported a positive test to COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 14. The employee is maintaining quarantine. Our thoughts are with the employee and family," the nonprofit said in an email Wednesday.
The person who tested positive reportedly was not in close contact with agency staff or volunteers, but cleaning is being done as a precaution.
The closure has an accordion affect, with deliveries from the Tulsa facility canceled Wednesday similarly preventing food pantry deliveries to McAlester and Hugo on Thursday.
"At this time, the limited other individuals who have had contact with the tested employee have been alerted, are now under quarantine, and undergoing testing," a statement reads. "The Food Bank anticipates full food service will safely resume later this week."