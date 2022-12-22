Commissioners OK purchase for new Tulsa County Election Board headquarters

The Tulsa County Board of Commissioners approved a measure Thursday that will finalize the purchase of property for a new Election Board office.

The Commission voted 3-0 to move forward with closing on the purchase of the property, a 112,556-square-foot office building at 12000 E. Skelly Drive.

Closing on the property, near Interstate 44 and 11th Street, should occur around Jan. 20, County Commissioner Stan Sallee said.

“It’s taken awhile to get the contract to a level of satisfaction by the parties,” he said.

The lease for the current tenant in the building, a gaming machine maker, expires in October 2024, Sallee said.

“But we are working with them to leave early, and so that is something we are preparing for,” he said. “We want to try to get into this facility as soon as possible.”

In June, commissioners tentatively agreed to purchase the property with $9.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The federal program, which developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, requires that all ARPA funds be allocated by October 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, Sallee said.

Officials say the move is needed to alleviate overcrowding at its current facility, a former grocery store at 555 N. Denver Ave.

“This was a tremendous opportunity to relocate the Election Board to a more accessible location and to be able to provide safer, easier elections for decades and decades to come,” Sallee said.

“This is an investment for immediate needs” as well as future needs, he said, noting that since the pandemic the increase in absentee voting has triggered a need for more Election Board space.

Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said the agency outgrew its current facility a while ago.

“We knew 10 years ago ... that we needed additional space, but COVID really put us over the edge on that, and we began looking in earnest right after the 2020 presidential (election) for a place that would accommodate the growth in the elections,” Freeman said.

The new facility has plenty of space for workers to mail, sort and count absentee ballots as that method of voting has become more popular since the pandemic.

“We don’t believe absentee voting is going to get any smaller,” Freeman said. “People actually like voting absentee. So the increase in absentee is not going to go away.”

The Election Board office has 22 full-time employees and a dozen regular part-time employees, Freeman said. On election nights, the number of workers can increase to over 100 at the office, making for some tight working quarters, she said.

“This is going to be such a great thing, not only for our organization for decades to come but also for the voters,” Freeman said.

A larger parking area at the new facility should help with early voting, too. The parking lot at the current Election Board building is too small, especially on election days and early voting days, Freeman said.

“Hopefully we can accommodate during early voting a lot more voters than what we have been able to do thus far,” she said. “It’ll just make for a better operation for decades to come.”

This marks the second location eyed by county officials as a possible new Election Board headquarters.

The commission in 2021 OK’d the purchase of the former Macy’s building at the Tulsa Promenade mall for $2.55 million.

The deal ultimately fell through, and the building was later purchased by the owner of the Tulsa Oilers hockey team, who plans to install two ice rinks there for team practice and public use.

Sallee said the Skelly Drive property will require substantially less interior remodeling than the Promenade property, which he described as just a shell.

