Commissioner questions Gov. Kevin Stitt's transportation secretary over delayed road project

Gatz said a change of this type to a significant project is uncommon, but it does occur. He also said the agency’s commitment to the project still exits and a potential tribal partnership is certainly possible.

Under questioning by Shannon, Gatz said the governor has not ordered a change in how the agency deals with tribal partnerships.

Shannon, appointed to the panel by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, questioned why Gatz was consulting with Stitt’s office when the Oklahoma Transportation Commission has the power to determine road projects in the state's 8-year-plan. The interchange in question is in the 8-year-plan.

Gatz said he wasn’t asking permission from Stitt’s office, but felt it necessary to seek insight.

Shannon said considering Stitt’s history with the tribes, “that office might be the last place to seek advice.”

Stitt and the tribes have had a strained relationship after the governor unsuccessfully sought to increase the exclusivity fees that tribes pay the state for Class III gaming.