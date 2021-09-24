Commission adds sixth City Council redistricting plan for consideration

Council districts are also required to be contiguous and compact and must conform to precinct boundaries. Commission members are to disregard partisan considerations and avoid diluting minority votes.

The Indian Nations Council of Governments provides staff support for the commission. Rich Brierre, INCOG’s executive director, said after the meeting that Plan 6 was created by rotating one precinct per district among Districts 2, 8 and 9.

“It affects three of the council districts, but it actually reduces the number of overall precincts moved and reduces the population that is moved from one district to another,” Brierre said.

Brierre told commission members that City Council Districts 1, 4, 5 and 9 are below the ideal average population, Districts 3 and 8 nearly hit the mark, and that Districts 2, 6 and 7 have populations that exceed 45,902.

That puts the overall deviation from the average at 25.4%. Under the rules of redistricting, the overall deviation percentage must be within 10%. None of the district plans proposed has an overall deviation percentage of more than 4.3%.