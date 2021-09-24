Commission adds sixth City Council redistricting plan for consideration

The city’s Election District Commission added a sixth City Council redistricting option at a special meeting Friday morning.
Plan 6 would result in just 11 voting precincts being reassigned to other City Council districts and only 23,463 residents being bumped into new districts — the least disruptive plan of the six.
Former city councilor and Election District Commission member John Eagleton suggested adding the sixth plan, which is a slight modification of Plan 5.
“The primary advantage is it reduces the number of precincts that are moved and it reduces the number of people who are moved,” Eagleton said.
The Election District Commission will hold the first of four public meetings on the redistricting plan at 7 p.m., Oct. 12 at Martin Regional Library, 2601 S. Garnett Road.
City Council districts — along with state and federal election district boundaries — are being redrawn this year to reflect 2020 U.S. Census figures. The city’s overall population — including recently annexed property — has increased by more than 21,000 in the last decade, to 413,120.
The Election District Commission’s job is to ensure that each of the City Council’s nine districts has as close to the same number of people as possible. Given the city’s new population count, the ideal average population per City Council district is 45,902.
Council districts are also required to be contiguous and compact and must conform to precinct boundaries. Commission members are to disregard partisan considerations and avoid diluting minority votes.
The Indian Nations Council of Governments provides staff support for the commission. Rich Brierre, INCOG’s executive director, said after the meeting that Plan 6 was created by rotating one precinct per district among Districts 2, 8 and 9.
“It affects three of the council districts, but it actually reduces the number of overall precincts moved and reduces the population that is moved from one district to another,” Brierre said.
Brierre told commission members that City Council Districts 1, 4, 5 and 9 are below the ideal average population, Districts 3 and 8 nearly hit the mark, and that Districts 2, 6 and 7 have populations that exceed 45,902.
That puts the overall deviation from the average at 25.4%. Under the rules of redistricting, the overall deviation percentage must be within 10%. None of the district plans proposed has an overall deviation percentage of more than 4.3%.
The Election District Commission is expected to select its preferred City Council District Plan in early November, followed by a public hearing. The five-member commission will vote on the new District Plan in early December.
The Tulsa County Election Board, meanwhile, could update some election precinct boundaries later this year after the state Legislature meets starting Nov. 15 to redraw state and federal election boundaries. The Election Board’s work is not likely to be official until early 2022 because each affected property owner must be notified.
Should the Election Board adjust any precinct boundaries within the city, Brierre said, the City Council is authorized to make minor changes to the new City Council District Plan.
“We would expect that they would be minor,” Brierre said.
EDC members are appointed by the mayor and must include two registered Republicans, two registered Democrats and a registered independent. The members include Republican former councilors Rick Westcott and John Eagleton; former councilor Joe Williams and businesswoman Sharon King Davis, both Democrats; and former councilor Susan Neal, an independent.
Here are the other scheduled public meetings. Each starts at 7 p.m.
Oct. 13: Hardesty Regional Library, 5131 East 91st St.
Oct. 14: Zarrow Regional (West) Library, 2224 W. 51st St.
Oct. 18: Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.
