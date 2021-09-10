Commemorations, tributes planned for 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

With Saturday marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a number of area events and activities are planned.

On Friday, Jenks High School students will start the school day with a tribute to the victims of the attack.

Members of the Young Americans Foundation Jenks Chapter, in partnership with the Student Council, will place 2,977 American flags, one for each victim who died, near the main high school parking oval.

Students will meet at 7:45 a.m. to begin placing the flags. A moment of silence will be held at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center in New York.

On Saturday, Tulsa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577 will hold a 20th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in conjunction with the rededication of Veterans Park in a new location.

The ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Tulsa VFW, 1109 E. Sixth St.

Guest speakers will lead off with a remembrance of the sacrifices of police officers, firefighters and the armed services on 9/11, along with a celebration of patriotism.

The event will include military and first responder vehicle displays, a hot rod car show, food and music.