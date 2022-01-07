Commemoration Fund taking applications for second year of grants

Tulsa’s first-of-its-kind Commemoration Fund is now taking a second round of grant applications with the goal of supporting “innovative solutions to correct social, cultural, political, or economic injustices,” officials said Thursday.

The fund, named in honor of the city’s centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, expects to award $1 million to 10 to 20 organizations, similar to last year’s inaugural grants.

The Zarrow Families Foundation, one of the city’s best-known philanthropic organizations, announced the fund in June 2020, citing inspiration from Black Lives Matter protests in Tulsa and across the United States. The foundation promised to support the fund with at least $6 million over five to seven years, with grants decided by an advisory board of Black, Hispanic and Native American members along with other people of color.

The Commemoration Fund board is looking for efforts that can have long-term impacts, said Clarence Boyd, the fund’s program officer.