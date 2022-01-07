Commemoration Fund taking applications for second year of grants

Tulsa’s first-of-its-kind Commemoration Fund is now taking a second round of grant applications with the goal of supporting “innovative solutions to correct social, cultural, political, or economic injustices,” officials said Thursday.
The fund, named in honor of the city’s centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, expects to award $1 million to 10 to 20 organizations, similar to last year’s inaugural grants.
The Zarrow Families Foundation, one of the city’s best-known philanthropic organizations, announced the fund in June 2020, citing inspiration from Black Lives Matter protests in Tulsa and across the United States. The foundation promised to support the fund with at least $6 million over five to seven years, with grants decided by an advisory board of Black, Hispanic and Native American members along with other people of color.
The Commemoration Fund board is looking for efforts that can have long-term impacts, said Clarence Boyd, the fund’s program officer.
“Are these projects and initiatives and organizations sustainable?” Boyd asked. “Do they actually need additional funding, or are they able to generate that on their own and really be impactful? I think that is going to be how we measure success long term.”
Applicants can request $3,000 to $100,000 for single-year support and up to $250,000 for three- to five-year programs. Grants will be considered for general operations, specific programs, equipment, consulting, research or other “efforts aiming to address disparities rooted in systemic racism,” officials said.
Applications are due Feb. 1. For more information, go to zarrow.org/commemorationfund.
Last year’s grant recipients included the Reed Community Foundation for renovation of facilities used for summer and after-school programs, Block Builderz for criminal justice advocacy and the Phoenix Rising Alternative School Foundation.
“They have been phenomenal and have received great feedback,” Boyd said. “We’ve been very excited about the progress and the impact that these grants have made.”
