Commemoration Fund begins taking grant applications to 'disrupt narrative' in Tulsa

Describing its goal as “disrupting the traditional philanthropic narrative” in Tulsa, the Commemoration Fund has begun taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money that will be allocated entirely by “people of color,” officials announced Monday.

The Zarrow Families Foundation, one of city’s best-known philanthropic efforts, announced the fund last June, citing inspiration from Black Lives Matter protests in Tulsa and across the United States. The foundation promised to support the fund with at least $6 million over the next five to seven years, with grants decided by an advisory board of Black, Hispanic and Native American members along with other “people of color.”

The Zarrow Foundation set the goal of announcing the first grants in time for the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, allowing less than a year to recruit a board, decide criteria and judge applications.

The quick pace demanded an extraordinary amount of dedication from board members, said Clarence Boyd, who was originally a board member himself before the Zarrow Foundation hired him in November to be the program officer for the Commemoration Fund.