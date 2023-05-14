The Commemoration Fund has announced the recipients of its latest round of $1 million in donations to Tulsa-area organization supporting underserved, minority communities.

The fund’s advisory board chose 30 organizations to support in its third grant cycle, continuing an effort that was launched during Tulsa’s centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Since its establishment in 2020 by the Zarrow Families Foundation, the fund has awarded a total of 79 grants to 55 programs and organizations dedicated to improving the lives of our city’s Black, Latinx, Indigenous and otherwise marginalized communities.

“The Zarrow Commemoration Fund Advisory Board, composed entirely of people of color, invests to empower,” board Chairman Hannibal B. Johnson said in a press release. “We provide grants to forward-thinking nonprofits, most of them led by people of color and focused on communities of color.”

Ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 and totaling $1,033,975, the grants will help recipients carry out initiatives that include addressing inequalities within health, education, economic development and the justice system.

“As we invest in these incredible organizations, we are inspired by their unyielding commitment to fostering a more equitable Tulsa,” board Secretary Ashley Harris Philippsen said in the release. “Their work is a beacon of hope, shining light on the path towards equity and justice. Through them, we remember that the pursuit of progress is not a solitary journey, but a collective effort deeply rooted in the power of community.”

The fund’s advisory board received 80 applications totaling a requested amount of $5.5 million during this grant cycle’s application period.

Grant recipients this year

1st Step Male Diversion Program Inc.: Purchase of a new 10-person van to transport program participants to daily classes, counseling sessions, court appearances and supportive activities.

The Bail Project: Support for the Tulsa-affiliate of this national organization that provides voluntary community-based pretrial support and bail assistance for people who cannot afford bail.

BeHeard Movement: Support for a mobile resource center to provide showers, haircuts and laundry services for people experiencing homelessness.

Birthright Living Legacy: Support for grass-roots effort providing fatherhood programming and family supports.

Casa de la Cultura: Support for engaging programs designed for the preservation, promotion and advancement of the Latinx culture and arts.

Catholic Charities Tulsa: Support for Immigration Legal Services, a nonprofit clinic offering removal defense and assistance to asylum seekers.

Community Health Connection: Grant funds for a pilot program benefiting Latinx patients diagnosed with diabetes or prediabetes.

Crossover Community Impact: Support for StreetLeader Program, offering employment opportunities for teens in north Tulsa.

Downtown Tulsa Partnership: Grant funds for PopUp Downtown, an initiative to match underrepresented entrepreneurs with commercial space.

East Tulsa Main Street: Support for community engagement and business support programs in the Tulsa Global District.

Foundation for Tulsa Schools: Support for CHAMPS Male Mentoring Program to serve Black and Latinx students with a culturally informed lens.

Guiding Right Inc.: Grant funds for BePrEPARED, an effort to raise awareness of PrEP (PreExposure Prophylaxis) and reduce the risk of HIV for Black women in Tulsa.

J.A.M.E.S. Inc.: Support for case management and scholarship opportunities for adolescent parents.

Jewish Federation of Tulsa: K-12 field trip support for Sherwin Miller Museum’s exhibit that invites students to explore the role of white supremacy in the Jewish holocaust and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

La Cosecha: A purchase of a forklift and other capital improvements to distribute food primarily to economically under-resourced Latinx residents in Tulsa.

Leadership Tulsa: Funding for expansion of the after-school development program focused on building the next generation of diverse civic and community leaders.

Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa: Support for food distribution, language translation and development of strategic relationships in east Tulsa.

Met Cares Foundation: Grant funds for The Hometown Collective, an initiative to provide north Tulsa high school students with internships within in-demand industries.

New Hope Oklahoma: Program support to interrupt the cycle of incarceration through afterschool programs and summer camps for children of justice-involved parents.

Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts Inc.: Funding for the FreshRX Food is Medicine program designed to improve health metrics for people living with Type 2 diabetes in north Tulsa with locally sourced fresh foods.

Restorative Justice Institute of Oklahoma: Support for training in restorative practices designed to reduce trauma, dehumanization and recidivism in schools and organizations.

Speaks 4 You Inc.: Grants funds to offer comprehensive scholarship literacy resources to underserved students of color.

Supporters of Families with Sickle Cell Disease Inc.: Support for a comprehensive continuum of care for Sickle Cell Disease, which impacts Black people at disproportionate rates.

Theatre North: Support for a long-established Black-led theater program in north Tulsa that stages and presents plays reflecting the Black experience.

Thunder Fellows: Funding to build new opportunities in sports, entertainment and technology for Black high school and college students in the Tulsa area.

Tri-City Collective: Support for this award-winning professional broadcast journalism effort that engages the local public on issues important to communities of color.

Tulsa Bike Share: Grants funds toward repair, recovery and replacement of damaged bikes in Greenwood, Kendall Whittier and the Phoenix District.

Tulsa Children’s Museum: Funding to extend STEAM Pathways to a multi-event in-school model in north Tulsa elementary schools.

Urban Coders Guild: Support for a creative after-school tech-training program for middle and high school students of color to develop a more inclusive tech ecosystem.

Women Empowering Nations: Support to relaunch the Girls Leading Our World Tulsa project to provide leadership and career development programming to Black high school girls.