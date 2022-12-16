Combating homelessness: Bynum names task force to make Tulsa 'a leader in this work'

Mayor G.T. Bynum on Friday announced the creation of an 11-member task force to formulate a long-term strategy for how the city can do a better job of assisting the broader community in addressing homelessness.

The task force was one of several new tools to improve conditions for the homeless outlined by the mayor during his State of the City speech last month. A primary role of the task force, which is set to begin meeting in early 2023, will be to gather information from experts that the city can use moving forward.

“Cities across America are rethinking their role in addressing homelessness, and we want Tulsa to be a leader in this work,” Bynum said in a news release.

In addition to Bynum and City Councilors Crista Patrick, Jeannie Cue, Lori Decter Wright and Phil Lakin, the members of the task force are Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr, Working In Neighborhoods Director James Wagner, Housing Policy Director Travis Hulse, Housing Solutions Executive Director Becky Gligo, QuikTrip Manager of Public & Government Affairs Michael Junk, and Healthy Minds Executive Director Zack Stoycoff.

"I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and help work to not only reduce houselessness but also address the underlying causes and the effects on all of our residents,” Patrick said. “If we work together, we can create a better tomorrow for all Tulsans."

In his State of the City address, Bynum said the experts he has spoken to say the No. 1 way to improve the situation for the homeless is to provide more housing. With that message in mind, he announced the Tulsa Housing Challenge.

The two-year program aims to secure at least $500 million in housing investments across Tulsa, with the city prioritizing its resources to develop more transitional, supportive and affordable residences.

Bynum also announced the city’s commitment to providing $1 million to establish the county’s first around-the-clock mental health urgent care center for children and families in crisis. Bynum said the city will also work to certify local faith-based organizations to serve as emergency shelters when needed.

In addition, the city plans to open a low-barrier shelter sometime in 2023.

“These are an important starting point,” Bynum said in a statement, “but we want to engage concerned stakeholders from throughout the community to determine how else the city government can be most helpful in reducing homelessness. I appreciate each of the members of this task force for their time and commitment to helping us do better.”

