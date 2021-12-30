Collision with 14-year-old driver at 90 mph leaves woman in critical condition; citations expected for both, police say

A woman is in critical condition after a 14-year-old driving 90 mph near Nathan Hale High School early Thursday struck her pickup, according to Tulsa police.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Brian Collum said the driver of a 1998 Ford Ranger, an unlicensed woman in her mid-40s, had been trying to make an illegal U-turn on 21st Street.

While eastbound in front of the school at 73rd East Avenue, the driver overshot a turn and struck a curb, then started backing up into the westbound lanes.

The teenager was driving a Honda Civic west on 21st Street at speeds exceeding 90 mph when his vehicle hit the bed of the woman's truck, Collum said.

The bed flew off the truck and landed in a nearby house's backyard. The driver of the pickup was ejected in the crash; Collum said she then was struck by the moving vehicle. Firefighters who first arrived at the scene found the woman pinned under the truck.

Collum, who was the first officer on the scene, said the teenager admitted to driving over the speed limit and that he didn't see the woman's truck before hitting it.