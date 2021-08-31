 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Collision on U.S. 75 kills man in Okmulgee
0 Comments

Collision on U.S. 75 kills man in Okmulgee

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fatal Okmulgee

Okmulgee Police say a man was killed when he pulled out in front of an inexperienced driver on U.S. 75 near 36th Street on Aug. 31.

 Google Earth

Okmulgee Police say a man was killed when he pulled out in front of an inexperienced driver on U.S. 75 late Tuesday morning. 

Preliminary reports indicate the man was driving a crossover-type SUV eastbound near 36th Street in south Okmulgee when he failed to yield from a stop sign. He reportedly pulled out in front of a pickup, which struck the man's vehicle in the driver's door. 

The man was transported to a local emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

Neither the decedent nor the other driver have been identified. The truck's driver did not have a license, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

People scramble for safety as Caldor fire gets closer

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News