Collision on U.S. 75 kills man in Okmulgee

Okmulgee Police say a man was killed when he pulled out in front of an inexperienced driver on U.S. 75 late Tuesday morning.

Preliminary reports indicate the man was driving a crossover-type SUV eastbound near 36th Street in south Okmulgee when he failed to yield from a stop sign. He reportedly pulled out in front of a pickup, which struck the man's vehicle in the driver's door.

The man was transported to a local emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

Neither the decedent nor the other driver have been identified. The truck's driver did not have a license, police said.