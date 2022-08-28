Collinsville man, Tulsa woman injured after biplane lands in Keystone Lake

A 66-year-old Collinsville man and a 19-year-old Tulsa woman were injured after the vintage biplane they were in landed in Keystone Lake on Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday.

The man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa in stable condition with trunk and internal injuries, troopers said in a report. The woman was treated at Saint Francis and released.

The man was piloting a Boeing Stearman PT-17 biplane when it went into the lake in the Mud Creek area east of Prue in Osage County about 9:36 a.m. Saturday.

The condition of the pilot was apparently normal, the OHP said.

The weather was clear with winds of 0-10 mph, troopers reported.

The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, the OHP said.

The Stearman Boeing PT-17 “Kaydet” biplane served as a military trainer in the 1930s and 1940s for U.S. and Canadian military forces, according to commemorativeairforce.org.

At least 8,500 to 10,600 were built in the U.S., according to various sources.