Collinsville man handed 28-year prison term tells victim's family he's 'deeply sorry' for 2020 killing

A Collinsville man in court Thursday apologized to the family of the man he killed before being sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Shackled and seated in an orange jumpsuit, Levi Cobbler, 21, turned to face the father of Robert Dale Henderson III in the gallery.

"I'm deeply sorry that it ever happened," Cobbler said.

Henderson's father earlier described his son to the court as a "very timid soul" who will be sorely missed.

The 26-year-old was the sole caregiver for his maternal grandmother, with whom he was living on Nov. 11, 2020.

About 4 a.m. that day, a Collinsville police officer was checking on Henderson after a 911 caller reported he had gone to visit Henderson and found Cobbler acting suspiciously with Henderson unresponsive on his bedroom floor.

The officer, after receiving permission from Henderson's hard-of-hearing grandmother, found Henderson stabbed to death in his room. Cobbler had fled from the scene, but police learned several hours later he had reportedly confessed to his family that he had killed Henderson, who had been allowing him to stay at the home.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Cobbler was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in an April jury trial.

Required only to assess a sentence greater than four years, the jury recommended 28 years.

Henderson's father asked Associate District Judge Clifford Smith to enact the maximum sentence, and Assistant District Attorney John Tjeerdsma followed suit, asking Smith to follow the jury's recommendation and assess nothing less.

Arguing for a split sentence, Cobbler's attorney, Brian Boeheim, asked Smith to remember there was more to the case "than meets the eye," including that most everyone involved had substance use issues.

Cobbler, Boeheim reminded the court, was exposed to drug and alcohol use at a "very early" age and has shown "tremendous" remorse for Henderson's death.

Rendering his decision, Smith told Cobbler he understands the challenges of substance addiction but also knows of many who suffer the same and don't kill.

Cobbler claimed self-defense at trial while testifying that he and Henderson were involved in a fight, Tjeerdsma said, but he also told the jury Henderson was weaponless when he stabbed him in the back.

Cobbler will be required to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

In light of the sentence, the state dismissed a pending misdemeanor assault charge Cobbler accrued while in jail.

Smith wished Cobbler luck before adjourning his court, and two of Cobbler's associates addressed Henderson's family on their way out of the gallery.

"We're sorry for your loss," they said.