College stadium and atmosphere will be different but Gov. Stitt says 'we're ready to play football'

Stitt said it’s important to take the pandemic seriously.

“The three Ws are watch your distance, wash your hands and wear a mask when can’t do that,” he said. “We want to encourage people to continue to take it seriously because we do have to get things back to normal. There’s not a cure at this point. We believe that it’s not practical to have zero cases in our state. “We’ve got to start moving forward in a safe manner. Oklahomans are doing it better than any other state. I really believe that.”

Stitt thinks football fans will be safe because of the measures put in place, which includes allowing just 25% capacity allowed at OU and OSU.

“Safety-wise, I know that they are doing everything they can to keep people safe,” Stitt said. “They’re spreading out the stadium … I’m sure a large portion of people will be wearing masks when they come in. And remember we’re watching our distance. We’re not rubbing and hugging on people and we’re washing our hands. They are sanitizing and cleaning everything.

“We expect it to be a very safe environment.”

Stitt pointed out there’s been no restrictions in Oklahoma since June 1 and that cases were “absolutely flat for the last month, (and have) actually come down.”