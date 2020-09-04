College stadium and atmosphere will be different but Gov. Stitt says 'we're ready to play football'

OWASSO — Gov. Kevin Stitt is a self-proclaimed football fan.
He’s looking forward to Sept. 12 when Oklahoma’s three major universities begin their college football seasons. Stitt has already attended a high school game last week and was going to try to visit another one on Friday night.
Stitt understands that football is very important to Oklahomans.
“We’re ready to play football. As a football fan, I’ve grown up watching OU and Oklahoma State football,” Still said while in Owasso recognizing Patriot Golf Day for the Folds of Honor on Friday. “I think it’s important to get things back to normal.”
“We believe in freedoms in Oklahoma,” Stitt added. “We’re free to come and watch our favorite sport in a safe manner. You’re free to stay home if you don’t feel comfortable or (have) somebody immune-compromised in your household.
“Oklahomans have done a good job and we’ve started flattening the curve.”
The football scoreboard numbers aren’t the only figures watched closely. The COVID-19 cases will continue to be monitored.
On Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,013 new cases and 11 deaths from the virus on Thursday. The statewide rolling seven-day average is now at 826.
Stitt said it’s important to take the pandemic seriously.
“The three Ws are watch your distance, wash your hands and wear a mask when can’t do that,” he said. “We want to encourage people to continue to take it seriously because we do have to get things back to normal. There’s not a cure at this point. We believe that it’s not practical to have zero cases in our state. “We’ve got to start moving forward in a safe manner. Oklahomans are doing it better than any other state. I really believe that.”
Stitt thinks football fans will be safe because of the measures put in place, which includes allowing just 25% capacity allowed at OU and OSU.
“Safety-wise, I know that they are doing everything they can to keep people safe,” Stitt said. “They’re spreading out the stadium … I’m sure a large portion of people will be wearing masks when they come in. And remember we’re watching our distance. We’re not rubbing and hugging on people and we’re washing our hands. They are sanitizing and cleaning everything.
“We expect it to be a very safe environment.”
Stitt pointed out there’s been no restrictions in Oklahoma since June 1 and that cases were “absolutely flat for the last month, (and have) actually come down.”
“Remember, that's what we were trying to do. We were trying to build capacity, flatten the curve, and we have a flat curve right now,” Stitt said. “We obviously want cases go down to zero, but we certainly don't want those to go up like on a hockey stick where it overruns our health care facilities.”
Stitt said he wasn’t direction involved with the local decisions on capacity, but he did have talks with Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who looked for feedback from each state’s governor within the conference.
“We encourage them to do it the safe way, but we have to live our lives. There’s no guarantee that COVID won’t be with us next August either,” Stitt said. “We have to take it serious. We’ve got to remember the three Ws but we’re not going to let fear drive all of our decision. We just don’t think it’s practical to bunker in place and not live our lives.”
High school football entered its second week of competition on Friday. Has Stitt received thoughts from the last week’s games?
“I have heard positive feedback. Kids are excited to get out there and play football,” Stitt said. “We were out in Guymon yesterday. Their team had to quarantine. Somebody came up with a case. That kicked them out of playing. That was a decision that they made. We leave that up to the local school boards to make those decisions.”
Playing games also brings an economic impact to a college athletics department budget, where non-revenue sports benefit from football.
Communities — large and small — also benefit either at OU (where an estimated $5 million can flow in Norman on a Saturday) to a rural high school which attracts visitors on a Friday night.
“When football's in session, all those restaurants and all the things that happen in Stillwater and Norman and all across our state are impacted greatly,” Stitt said. “And you got to remember that with jobs, that's what drives education funding. That's what drives our roads and bridges and everything that we spend dollars on in the state comes from keeping our economy going.
“You have to balance that with the health and lives of Oklahomans. We've done that from the very beginning. Those were my first two goals and we've been on message the entire time, to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans. And number two was to mitigate the impact to our economy.
“That's why I'm so proud of Oklahomans and how well we've done so far.”
