College basketball 2020-21: Breaking down the OSU women

Three storylines
Replacing Vivian Gray
Oklahoma State lost its leading scorer when Vivian Gray transferred to Texas Tech. Now, the Cowgirls need to replace her 19.3 points and five rebounds per game. OSU will also have to game plan against her since she decided to stay in the Big 12.
COVID-19 issues
The Cowgirls announced on Nov. 16 that they were forced to pause all team activities after three players tested positive. It caused OSU to cancel its season opener that was scheduled for Wednesday. How much will this COVID-19 issue impact OSU’s readiness for the season?
Who will be the second scoring option?
Natasha Mack was a big-time player for OSU last season. She averaged 17.6 points and led the Cowgirls with 12.5 rebounds per game. Mack will be OSU’s top scoring option with Gray gone, but she will need some help.
Three players to watch
Natasha Mack
Mack is OSU’s best scorer, rebounder and defender. She was included in the Women’s Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy watch list given the best player in women’s college basketball. The Cowgirls will need to play through Mack to be successful this season.
Ja’Mee Asberry
Asberry is the second leading returning scorer on the OSU roster. She averaged 6.8 points and will probably be a bigger scoring threat for OSU this season. She will have a ball in her hands a lot this year.
Kassidy DeLapp
De Lapp logged 15 starts last season and is the second leading returning rebounder behind Mack. She averaged 3.8 rebounds last season and the Cowgirls will need even more rebounds out of her this year. De Lapp, who is 6-3, can use her size to help her be a major contributor for the Cowgirls on the glass.
-- Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
