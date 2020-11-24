College basketball 2020-21: Breaking down the OSU women

Three storylines

Replacing Vivian Gray

Oklahoma State lost its leading scorer when Vivian Gray transferred to Texas Tech. Now, the Cowgirls need to replace her 19.3 points and five rebounds per game. OSU will also have to game plan against her since she decided to stay in the Big 12.

COVID-19 issues

The Cowgirls announced on Nov. 16 that they were forced to pause all team activities after three players tested positive. It caused OSU to cancel its season opener that was scheduled for Wednesday. How much will this COVID-19 issue impact OSU’s readiness for the season?

Who will be the second scoring option?

Natasha Mack was a big-time player for OSU last season. She averaged 17.6 points and led the Cowgirls with 12.5 rebounds per game. Mack will be OSU’s top scoring option with Gray gone, but she will need some help.

Three players to watch

Natasha Mack