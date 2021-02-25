Cold outbreak related to tornadoes, spring severe timing? Not necessarily, local experts say

A private forecasting company said last week’s winter blast and current hemispheric climate conditions resemble those in 2011, when a near-record number of tornadoes occurred, along with a later-than-normal spring storm season.
But not so fast, the state climatologist said.
AccuWeather, a commercial forecasting company, last week sent out an email and posted on its website a story with the headline “Cold outbreak will play key role in spring tornado threat.”
“AccuWeather meteorologists are calling for a slow start to the peak of the severe weather season across the United States this spring, and they are warning of the possibility that severe weather and tornado activity could abruptly fire up and rival one of the most notorious severe weather seasons ever (2011), due to some atmospheric similarities current weather patterns bear to that devastating season.”
The company went on to say that with a similar La Niña pattern as in 2011, this spring’s tornado threat is higher in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee — an area mostly east of traditional “tornado alley” states of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Nebraska.
State Climatologist Gary McManus — asked about AccuWeather’s claims — said, “I personally think they’re reaching.”
“They’re trying to compare it (this year) with 2011 and the slow start” to severe weather season that year, he said.
“I think it’s dangerous,” McManus said. “I think it leads people to be complacent and not be prepared.
“I think it’s just too difficult to predict, whether it’s (severe weather season starts) late, whether it’s early, whether it’s severe, whether it’s mild ... The science just isn’t really there to pin this down.”
McManus also said that the La Niña pattern in 2011 was different than current conditions, and drought played a key role in 2011’s severe storm season, at least in Oklahoma.
“In 2011, you had extreme drought in western Oklahoma,” which he said, helped set up “dry lines” for storm systems between the western and eastern halves of the state.
While there were a near-record 50 tornadoes in April 2011, nearly all of them occurred east of Interstate 35, McManus said.
“That is very unusual.”
He said this year’s conditions are much different “because the western part of the state is not in a drought like it was in 2011, and that’s obvious from all the recent snowfall.”
In 2011, Tulsa had one of its largest snow events on record with 13.1 inches on Feb. 1, and 14 inches from Feb. 1-4, McManus said.
Oklahoma also had 119 tornadoes that year, the third-most since records began in 1950.
“You can have a horrible severe weather season with high winds, hail ... and not have very many tornadoes,” McManus said.
“You can also have a benign severe weather season, but you get one EF4 or EF5 (tornado) going though Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and it becomes catastrophic.”
Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service office in Tulsa, said AccuWeather’s claims could have some validity based on at least one scientific study showing a correlation between a weakening La Niña pattern and a bump in severe weather shifted east of traditional tornado alley, but not enough to be “statistically right.”
“If you mark out New Orleans to Chicago, or Tulsa to Louisville, Kentucky, you can almost be certain there’s going to be a tornado somewhere,” Piltz said.
“They’ll do their thing and we’ll do our thing,” he said. “I really hesitate to question other people’s work. The cutting edge of science is usually criticized.”
But Piltz said, “In general, it’s hard to link a lot of the longer-term patterns.”
Piltz pointed out that as late as January, the Climate Prediction Center was calling for warmer-than-normal temperatures across the central and eastern U.S. in its 30-day outlook for February.
“As we all know, that didn’t turn out to be the case,” he said.
Featured video
Take a peek inside the National Weather Center in Norman.
Read the story: Oklahoma Mesonet, the 'gold standard' of weather networks for the nation, turns 25: 'Every year we are finding new uses'
Throwback Tulsa: Unusual winter tornado 45 years ago