Cold outbreak related to tornadoes, spring severe timing? Not necessarily, local experts say

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2011, Tulsa had one of its largest snow events on record with 13.1 inches on Feb. 1, and 14 inches from Feb. 1-4, McManus said.

Oklahoma also had 119 tornadoes that year, the third-most since records began in 1950.

“You can have a horrible severe weather season with high winds, hail ... and not have very many tornadoes,” McManus said.

“You can also have a benign severe weather season, but you get one EF4 or EF5 (tornado) going though Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and it becomes catastrophic.”

Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service office in Tulsa, said AccuWeather’s claims could have some validity based on at least one scientific study showing a correlation between a weakening La Niña pattern and a bump in severe weather shifted east of traditional tornado alley, but not enough to be “statistically right.”

“If you mark out New Orleans to Chicago, or Tulsa to Louisville, Kentucky, you can almost be certain there’s going to be a tornado somewhere,” Piltz said.

“They’ll do their thing and we’ll do our thing,” he said. “I really hesitate to question other people’s work. The cutting edge of science is usually criticized.”