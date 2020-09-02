Cold fronts bring some relief amid periods of typical August heat in state

Three unseasonable cold fronts brought relief to a typically hot August in Oklahoma, the state climatologist said Tuesday.
“The triple dose of cold air during August brought Oklahoma’s statewide average temperature down 1.8 degrees below normal according to preliminary data from the (Oklahoma) Mesonet,” state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.
“The month finished at 79 degrees to rank as the 26th coolest August on record, dating back to 1895.”
However, he said heat was still otherwise persistent during August, with temperatures soaring into the triple digits at times. Oklahoma City recorded its first triple-digit temperature of the summer on Friday at 102 degrees.
“Heat index values indicated oppressive heat was even more widespread,” he said.
Idabel’s heat index rose to 118 degrees on Saturday.
The Mesonet’s 120 sites recorded heat index values of at least 105 degrees 546 times during August, McManus said.
Drought proliferated across western Oklahoma in August, but “the far southeast was anything but parched, however, after several rounds of heavy precipitation and a brush with the outskirts of Hurricane Laura left it with nearly a foot of rain for the month.”
There were also sporadic outbursts of severe weather in August. Straight-line winds of 70 mph and greater were suspected in the derailment of 16 train cars in Ellis County on Aug. 10, and the Oklahoma Mesonet site at Burneyville in far south-central Oklahoma recorded a wind gust of 80 mph on Aug. 16.
“Mother Nature saved the most exciting weather for last, though, with a strong cold front on August’s final day. The front kicked off several rounds of storms that brought widespread severe weather and flooding,” he said.
“Numerous water rescues of stranded motorists were reported with flash flooding across central and southeastern Oklahoma, and hail to the size of golf balls fell with many of the storms.”
The Climate Prediction Center’s September outlook shows greater chances of the eastern two-thirds of the state having above-average precipitation and below-normal temperatures.
Michael Dekker
918-581-8469
Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW
