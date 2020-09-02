Cold fronts bring some relief amid periods of typical August heat in state

Three unseasonable cold fronts brought relief to a typically hot August in Oklahoma, the state climatologist said Tuesday.

“The triple dose of cold air during August brought Oklahoma’s statewide average temperature down 1.8 degrees below normal according to preliminary data from the (Oklahoma) Mesonet,” state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.

“The month finished at 79 degrees to rank as the 26th coolest August on record, dating back to 1895.”

However, he said heat was still otherwise persistent during August, with temperatures soaring into the triple digits at times. Oklahoma City recorded its first triple-digit temperature of the summer on Friday at 102 degrees.

“Heat index values indicated oppressive heat was even more widespread,” he said.

Idabel’s heat index rose to 118 degrees on Saturday.

The Mesonet’s 120 sites recorded heat index values of at least 105 degrees 546 times during August, McManus said.