Cold front expected to bring relief from heat on Monday night

A cold front Monday night into early Tuesday is expected to bring relief from temperatures well above normal so far this month, forecasters said.

"Unseasonably hot, dry and breezy conditions will develop Monday afternoon ahead of a cold front," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"Fire weather will become a concern in areas that have received limited rainfall over the last few weeks, especially across northeast Oklahoma.

"The cold front is forecast to move through the area Monday night into early Tuesday. Scattered showers will be likely with a few embedded thunderstorms near the front along with cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. A few storms could be strong across northeast Oklahoma late Monday afternoon and evening with gusty winds the main threat."

High temperatures every day this month have been at or above 90 degrees — well above average — with Tulsa hitting 101 degrees on Sept. 1.

Saturday's high of 94 degrees was 10 degrees higher than the average for the date.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s again on Monday, with the cold front expected to drop highs into the mid- to upper-70s on Tuesday, forecasters said.