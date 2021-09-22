Coalition urges more transparency, public engagement in city distribution of COVID-19 relief funds

A coalition of 40 local organizations urged the city on Wednesday to engage the public and be transparent as it distributes millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The city will receive $87.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act over the next two years. The funds are intended to be used to mitigate economic harm, including the loss of revenue, caused by the pandemic.
But there’s more to it, as city councilors were reminded during an afternoon committee meeting.
“The thing that is historic about this is that in the federal government’s guidelines and guidance, they name specifically racial equity,” said Greg Robinson, one of two people who spoke on behalf of the coalition. “... We think that is particularly relevant to this conversation.”
Christy Emig, project organizer for the nonprofit ACTION Tulsa, described the windfall of federal dollars as a once-in-a-generation chance to transform the city.
“It is an opportunity to help Tulsa recover from the pandemic while reimagining - and I take that very seriously - reimagining a more engaged and equitable Tulsa,” Emig said.
Among the coalition’s requests Wednesday was that at least $15 million of the city's ARPA funds be used to support community-based safety and health initiatives rooted in addressing racial inequity.
The coalition also recommends that the city partner with Impact Tulsa or other “communal entities with track records of convening and expertise in data analysis from a racial equity lens to establish a community engagement component in the ARPA funding process,” Emig said.
A working group made up of the mayor, four city councilors and city staff have been reviewing ARPA application requests for months. To date, the city has allocated about $20 million of the approximately $44 million in ARPA funds it has available this year.
Councilor Lori Decter Wright, a working group member, told Robinson and Emig that it has always been the city’s intent to engage residents. Up to this point, Wright said, the working group has been focused on immediate needs.
“There is space for this and an intention to do it,” Wright said. “The more smart people around the table that are providing ideas, the better.”
Councilor Phil Lakin, who also sits on the working group, said there have been discussions about using ARPA funds to address the disparities outlined in the city’s Equality Indicators reports.
“I hope the past work that we have put in, all collectively, is work we can fund with ARPA money as well,” Lakin said. “And I think you’ll see that recommendation by the working group.”
Emig acknowledged that the community has spent a lot of time the last few years discussing equity issues but suggested the coalition’s request of the city is slightly different.
The group’s hope, she said, is that the city will gather input from a diverse group of residents to better understand how the coronavirus has affected specific communities in the city and what is needed to help address their needs.
“So it is a slightly different engagement, I think, that we’re asking for,” Emig said. “Because everybody knows we have lots of reports - we (know) inequities already exist - but then you double down with the impact of the coronavirus.”
