Coalition urges more transparency, public engagement in city distribution of COVID-19 relief funds

A coalition of 40 local organizations urged the city on Wednesday to engage the public and be transparent as it distributes millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The city will receive $87.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act over the next two years. The funds are intended to be used to mitigate economic harm, including the loss of revenue, caused by the pandemic.

But there’s more to it, as city councilors were reminded during an afternoon committee meeting.

“The thing that is historic about this is that in the federal government’s guidelines and guidance, they name specifically racial equity,” said Greg Robinson, one of two people who spoke on behalf of the coalition. “... We think that is particularly relevant to this conversation.”

Christy Emig, project organizer for the nonprofit ACTION Tulsa, described the windfall of federal dollars as a once-in-a-generation chance to transform the city.

“It is an opportunity to help Tulsa recover from the pandemic while reimagining - and I take that very seriously - reimagining a more engaged and equitable Tulsa,” Emig said.