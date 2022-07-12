Co-defendant in 2018 triple murder assessed 16 years for accessory

Although his testimony against his co-defendant proved helpful in obtaining the killer's conviction in the case of a fiery triple murder in north Tulsa, Andrew Conard's decision to cooperate came much too late, a district judge decided this week.

For 16 days after 27-year-old cousins Hosea Fletcher and Marquis (Ramon) Brown and Brown's 7-year-old daughter Maziah Brown were shot and left to die in a burning home in the 600 block of East Seminole Place on Oct. 14, 2018, their family was left to wonder who was responsible.

All Conard had to do was make a phone call, District Judge Dawn Moody said. A phone call, she said, possibly could have saved the young father and daughter's lives, as well as removed Conard from the place in which he found himself before her Tuesday.

After more than three and a half years in court, the case against those responsible for the deaths of Fletcher, Ramon Brown and Maziah Brown drew to a close with Conard's blind plea.

Conard's co-defendant, Keenan Burkhalter, was sentenced to three terms of life in prison plus 35 years in early June after a jury in late May convicted him of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson in the deaths.

In an agreement with the state, Conard's three charges of murder were dismissed and his charge of arson amended to accessory to a felony.

After hearing impact statements from members of the victims' family as well as an admittance from Conard that despite his being sorry, apologies aren't enough, Moody ordered him to serve 16 years in custody — just a year and a half less than the maximum punishment allowed for the crime.

Trial testimony revealed that Conard had previously provided Burkhalter his gun, that he drove Burkhalter to the scene and later responded to his frantic midnight call to pick him up and bring lighter fluid, and despite seeing Burkhalter start a fire at the house, he did not report it.

Later autopsy reports would show two of the three victims, though each were shot in the head, did not die immediately and were thus subjected to the effects of the fire.

Conard also initially concealed Burkhalter’s involvement while later being interviewed by police, who only caught up to Conard, Moody noted, through a combination of determined investigation and some "luck."

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray, who prosecuted the case, said detectives connected the purchase of the lighter fluid via surveillance footage to a lifted SUV with a particularly loud exhaust system, and a warrant officer just so happened to hear the same rumbling through downtown the day a bulletin was released on the suspect vehicle. Conard was at the wheel and later confessed.

In arguing for a lighter sentence, Conard's attorney, M.J. Denman, asked Moody to consider that Conard had been segregated from the general population at the Tulsa County jail for his own protection since his arrest more than three years ago, and that in his experience as a lawyer, none of his clients have shown as much remorse as Conard.

Gray said he considered Moody's judgment appropriate and fair.

"(Conard) wasn't the architect of this nightmare, but he did make it possible," Gray said.

Addressing Conard, Moody emphasized that the 24-year-old will eventually be released from custody, and when that day comes, she said she hopes he will embark on a new path of good decisions and teach his children to know right from wrong and do right, even when they're scared. She also encouraged him, along with Fletcher's father's words to "get right with God" and to seek forgiveness from the victims' family.

Fletcher's sister, speaking on behalf of their mother who was not present due to COVID-19 precautions, reminded Conard that though he had the opportunity to be a "hero" in this story, he chose to be an "accomplice."

Speaking of the heartache she sees her sister experience for Fletcher behind her smiles at holiday or family gatherings, she prayed Conard would be deprived of his children — that his sentence would extend beyond his children's "vulnerable years."

"God's wrath is upon you," she said, promising to have someone present at any parole hearing Conard might have "to protest and remind everyone of the continuous pain you have caused our family."

Conard has 10 days to appeal Moody's sentence, if he so wishes. It will run concurrently with another four-year, 305-day sentence from a different felony case and be lessened by the time Conard has already served in custody.