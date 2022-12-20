 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CMA holding Christman giveaway this Friday; food and toy donations needed

122122-tul-nws-xmasgiveaway-p1

The Rev. W.R. Casey (center) and other volunteers distribute turkeys to those in need in a previous year. The Christian Ministers Alliance is again asking for food and toy donations for its annual Christmas giveaway.

 Tulsa World file

The Christian Ministers Alliance is in need of more donations this Christmas giveaway season as it continues to serve families at Tulsa, Union, Bixby and Sand Springs public schools. 

This year's giveaway will start at 6 p.m. Friday at Northside Church of God in Christ, 1101 E. Apache St. 

Food donations sought include turkeys, hams, whole chickens, chicken wings, chicken thighs, chicken drumsticks, chicken broth, bacon, sausage, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, potatoes, collard and mustard greens, celery, onions, bell peppers, cranberry sauce, cream of mushroom soup, white and wheat bread, dinner rolls, rice, cereal and half-gallons of milk.

Also sought are toys and other items for children ages zero to 18, including books, bicycles, tricycles, wagons, infant walkers, dolls, sports balls, stuffed animals, puzzles, learning toys, action figures, card games, board games, karaoke machines and magic sets.

Donations will be accepted now through the day of the event and up to Christmas Eve, which is Saturday.

Anyone interested in donating may call the Rev. W.R. Casey at 918-902-1374 to schedule a drop-off. Those interested in contributing financially may mail checks made out to CMA Inc. to P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.

olivia.mccourry@tulsaworld.com

