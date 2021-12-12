 Skip to main content
CMA expands Christmas giveaway to Sand Springs; food, toy donations needed
  Updated
121221-tul-nws-giveaway-p1

The Rev. W.R. Casey is pictured at the Christian Ministers Alliance giveaway in 2016.

 Tulsa World file

The Christian Ministers Alliance will be in need of even more donations this Christmas giveaway season as it expands its service area to include Sand Springs Public Schools.

The decision came as more and more families were calling from the area during other seasonal giveaways, the Rev. W.R. Casey said.

In addition to the Sandites, CMA will continue to serve families in need at Tulsa, Union, and Bixby public schools.

This year’s Christmas giveaway is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Tulsa Legacy Charter School, 105 E. 63rd St. North, and is sponsored by the CMA, the Tulsa Fire Department, the Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Food donations sought include turkeys, hams, whole chickens, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, 20-pound bags of potatoes, collard and mustard greens, cranberry sauce, onions, bell peppers, bacon, sausage, cream of mushroom soup, white and wheat bread, dinner rolls, rice, celery, cereal, half-gallons of milk, chicken wings, chicken thighs, chicken drumsticks and chicken broth.

Toys and other items for children ages zero to 18 are also sought, including books, bikes, tricycles, wagons, infant walkers, dolls, sports balls, stuffed animals, puzzles, learning toys, action figures, card games, board games, karaoke machines, magic sets and more.

Donations will be accepted now through the day of the event and up to Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

Anyone interested in donating may call Casey at 918-902-1374 or 918-951-7407 to schedule a drop-off. Those interested in contributing financially may mail checks made out to CMA Inc. to P.O. Box 2095 in Tulsa, OK 74101.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

