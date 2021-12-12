CMA expands Christmas giveaway to Sand Springs; food, toy donations needed

The Christian Ministers Alliance will be in need of even more donations this Christmas giveaway season as it expands its service area to include Sand Springs Public Schools.

The decision came as more and more families were calling from the area during other seasonal giveaways, the Rev. W.R. Casey said.

In addition to the Sandites, CMA will continue to serve families in need at Tulsa, Union, and Bixby public schools.

This year’s Christmas giveaway is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Tulsa Legacy Charter School, 105 E. 63rd St. North, and is sponsored by the CMA, the Tulsa Fire Department, the Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Food donations sought include turkeys, hams, whole chickens, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, 20-pound bags of potatoes, collard and mustard greens, cranberry sauce, onions, bell peppers, bacon, sausage, cream of mushroom soup, white and wheat bread, dinner rolls, rice, celery, cereal, half-gallons of milk, chicken wings, chicken thighs, chicken drumsticks and chicken broth.