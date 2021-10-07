 Skip to main content
Closures start Friday at 71st and Memorial as road work continues to improve intersection
Closures start Friday at 71st and Memorial as road work continues to improve intersection

  • Updated
Traffic changes due to ongoing road work will affect drivers near 71st Street and Memorial Drive starting Friday, according to the city of Tulsa.

Left turns will not be allowed from Memorial Drive onto 71st Street in either direction.

Memorial Drive lane closures at that intersection will shift from the two outside lanes, one southbound and one northbound, to the two inside lanes, a news release states. The work is expected to be complete by November.

Several projects are taking place simultaneously near the intersection, with traffic reduced to one lane in some areas for concrete patching and asphalt overlay.

Memorial and 71st is one of the city's busiest intersections, with Woodland Hills mall on the northeast corner, and several restaurants and shops, and a large grocery store nearby.

A total of 30,100 to 39,000 vehicles per day  travel through the intersection on average, according to city traffic counts from 2015 to 2017, the most recent available.

A City Council website provides a centralized landing page for information on seven ongoing projects and regular road construction updates. All projects can be viewed at tulsacouncil.org/southtulsaroads.

