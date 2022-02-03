Closings: City, county services affected by winter storm

The overnight snow has affected city of Tulsa and Tulsa County operations. Here is a complete list of closings and delays in service:

City of Tulsa

City Hall will remain open for most in-person business Thursday, except for the Permit Center, which will be closed for in-person business today. However, staff is taking calls during business hours.

Inspections will not occur Thursday and will resume when weather conditions improve. To reach the Permit Center, call 918-596-9456 or go online to www.cityoftulsa.org/Permitting.

Refuse and recycling trucks are unable to safely provide services in residential neighborhoods. Tulsans are asked to be patient, keep their bins on the curb, and wait for crews to pick them up whenever neighborhood street conditions improve. Commercial services may also be delayed if the trucks cannot safely provide service.