Closings: City, county services affected by winter storm

The overnight snow has affected city of Tulsa and Tulsa County operations. Here is a complete list of closings and delays in service:
City of Tulsa
City Hall will remain open for most in-person business Thursday, except for the Permit Center, which will be closed for in-person business today. However, staff is taking calls during business hours.
Inspections will not occur Thursday and will resume when weather conditions improve. To reach the Permit Center, call 918-596-9456 or go online to www.cityoftulsa.org/Permitting.
Refuse and recycling trucks are unable to safely provide services in residential neighborhoods. Tulsans are asked to be patient, keep their bins on the curb, and wait for crews to pick them up whenever neighborhood street conditions improve. Commercial services may also be delayed if the trucks cannot safely provide service.
Utility, service payments: The city is encouraging Tulsans to make payments and to do other business online whenever possible. For more information about doing business with the city online, go to cityoftulsa.org/eservices.
Municipal courts will remain open to the public Thursday. Attendance by defendants scheduled to appear Thursday will be deemed voluntary due to inclement weather. If defendants choose to stay home, their cases will automatically be passed to Feb. 17. For questions, call 918-596-1625 or email courtclerk@cityoftulsa.org.
Animal Welfare will be closed to the public Thursday and Friday. Both intake and adoption appointments will be rescheduled.
Parks community centers and Oxley Nature Center will be closed Thursday.
Parks golf courses will be closed through Monday.
The city's mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will remain closed while employees are pitching in to assist with street clearing and other storm response efforts.
Bulky waste will not be collected until employees are released from snow and ice duty. Those with scheduled pickups will have their bulky waste picked up with a one-week delay.
Tulsa County
All county facilities, including headquarters and the courthouse, are closed Thursday.
NOTE: Tulsa County Election Board will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday for early voting.
Court services will continue to operate the 24/7 bond docket.
Tulsa County Emergency Shelter is at capacity as of Thursday.
Golf courses, community centers and the tennis center are closed.
Tulsa Transit
Fares: Tulsa Transit is offering free fares Thursday.
To find the list of Inclement weather routes, go to tulsatransit.org/inclement-weather-routing.
To track bus locations, visit, http://tulsapublic.etaspot.net.