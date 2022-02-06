Clock ticking to order new Tulsa specialty license plate

A special Tulsa license plate has less than three months to gain enough pre-orders to go into production, officials said last week.
The design is based on the official Tulsa flag with gold letters on a dark blue background accompanied by the familiar dream-catcher symbol.
A local photographer, Preston Power, first pitched the idea to an online forum more than four years ago while the Tulsa flag itself remained just a proposal.
“At the time,” Power explained, “it was meant to help promote the cause of getting it adopted as our official flag.”
Encouraged by the forum’s response, Power began working on the design details and recruited state Rep. Carol Bush, a Tulsa Republican, to usher the plate through the Legislature. But Tulsa’s new flag wound up being adopted in 2018, while the specialty plate didn’t win legislative approval until spring 2021, and the design wasn’t finalized until December.
The final version differs somewhat from Power’s original idea, which had the dream catcher symbol in the center of the car tag. State officials offset the symbol to the left to make the tag numbers more legible, he said.
“I really like how it turned out,” Power said, noting that the Tulsa flag plate will be one of the first to feature a new font that is part of Oklahoma’s tourism re-branding. “It’s a good-looking design.”
To go into production, the plate will need at least 100 paid pre-orders by May 1. It currently has about 20 orders, Power said.
“I think it’s going to be very popular once word gets around,” Power said. “The problem is getting people to go ahead and order one now.”
Order forms can be found at bit.ly/TulsaFlagPlate.
Featured video: