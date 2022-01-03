'Climatological anomaly on steroids': Oklahoma has warmest December on record

Oklahoma City and Tulsa’s records date back to 1890 and 1905, respectively.

The Mesonet recorded highs of at least 70 degrees on 25 separate days in December, and at least 80 degrees on 13 days, he said.

"The month’s highest reading of 89 degrees at Grandfield (southwest Oklahoma) on the 24th is the highest December temperature recorded by the Mesonet since its temperature records began in 1997, and ninth highest compared to longer running cooperative network data that extends back to the early 1870s," McManus said.

The month’s statewide average precipitation total ended at 0.95 inches, 1.16 inches below normal and ranked as the 34th driest December on record.

"That statistic is bolstered by decent moisture across far eastern Oklahoma, but most of the western two-thirds of the state experienced an alarming lack of precipitation. Nineteen of the Mesonet’s 120 sites recorded no precipitation for the month, and an additional 33 received a quarter-inch or less," he said.

Tulsa had 1.53 inches of rain in December, about an inch below the 2.43 average for the month.