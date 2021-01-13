Clerk tied up during armed robbery at Tulsa smoke shop

A Tulsa store clerk was tied up and robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening by a man who stole money, knives and cigarettes.

The armed robbery was reported around 7:10 p.m. at a smoke shop in the 1500 block of South Sheridan Road, the Tulsa Police Department reported in a news release.

A store clerk told police that a man came into the shop, pointed a small semiautomatic handgun at him and tied him up before taking the items and fleeing south on Sheridan.

The robber, whom the clerk described as a 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8-inch Black man between 25 and 30, reportedly left in a dark blue Hyundai with dark tinted windows. However, police said "there was no evidence or video from the scene."

It was unclear from the release whether there were other potential witnesses. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

