A clemency hearing for Scott James Eizember, a 61-year-old death row inmate convicted in the slayings of an elderly couple nearly two decades ago, is scheduled for Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
Clemency hearing scheduled for Scott Eizember, convicted in slaying of elderly Dewey couple
- Josh Dulaney The Oklahoman
