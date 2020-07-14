Woody Danderson didn’t have to look for business on Monday as he worked on cutting limbs and removing tree debris — people were coming to him asking if he could stop by their homes next.
“You’ve got trees that are 60 feet long that are being uprooted ... this is more like tornado weather than regular storms,” said Danderson, owner of Woody’s Trees and Outdoor.
“We have been absolutely slammed,” said Bill Chance, owner of Midtown Tree Service. He said he received his first call seeking tree removal about 6 a.m. Sunday and has been working nonstop.
Cleanup of hundreds of downed trees and limbs from weekend severe storms continued Monday, with tree removal companies such as Danderson’s and Chance’s doing brisk business.
“I’ve got the rest of the week scheduled out and will probably have the first half of next week, too,” Danderson said by phone, while working in an area near 46th Street and Yale Avenue.
“This area was hit pretty hard.”
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman had more than 500 reports of wind damage and hail on Saturday across the country.
The storm reports included a wind gust of 80 mph between Pryor and Salina, a gust of 75 mph near Oologah, and gusts of 70 mph in Catoosa and Sapulpa. Roof damage also was reported in Salina. According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, Saturday’s maximum wind gusts included 78 mph in Norman, 69 mph in El Reno, 65 mph in Vinita and 49 mph in Tulsa.
The resulting damage involved the uprooting of many large trees and snapping of limbs, with power lines also down.
As of midday Monday, there still were about 400 customers without power in the Tulsa metro, AEP-PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford said.
“Some of those are stragglers from the weekend, and some are new power outages from (Monday),” he said.
Additional storms rolled through the Tulsa area on Monday morning, though they were not severe as were the storms Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Whiteford said those still without power on Monday may have had damage to their homes, including electrical weatherheads being ripped off roofs.
OG&E also reported about 450 customers without power Monday in the Beggs, Bristow and Drumright areas.
An estimated 40,000 PSO customers in the Tulsa metro lost power during the weekend’s storms.
OG&E, which provides power for parts of Sapulpa, Bixby, Glenpool, and for central Oklahoma and Muskogee, had about 78,000 outages.
Chance said that while the storms may have provided an uptick in business for tree service companies, the damage can be unsettling for many people, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People love their trees, but when they hit their house or hit their cars, it puts a heck of a sudden expense and a hardship on people,” he said.
The city on Monday announced curbside pickup of tree and limb debris.
For curbside pickup in Tulsa, debris bundles cannot exceed 2 feet wide and 4 feet long, and much weigh less than 40 pounds each. The limit is 15 bundles and/or bags per residence, the city said.
The city’s mulch site, 2100 N. 145th East Ave., is open seven days a week, excluding city holidays, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents of Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Bixby and unincorporated Tulsa County can drop off tree branches, grass clippings and leaves for free at the site by showing a driver’s license or current utility bill.
A bulky waste pickup ($10 per 8 cubic yards) may be scheduled by calling 918-596-9777.